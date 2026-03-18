Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Alex Caruso attempted to make a defensive stop in a unique way during the second quarter of Tuesday's 113-108 win against the Orlando Magic. Caruso used his shoe to block Tristan da Silva, who was driving to the rim for a layup.

Caruso received a technical foul, and the Magic were awarded the layup off a goaltending. Caruso addressed the play after the game, per The Oklahoman's Justin Martinez.

“I've never been in that situation before. It came next to me. So, I was just like I'm going to use it,” Caruso said. “I just thought I was going to block it. I honestly didn't know what the call would be. I didn't know it was going to be a goaltending and a tech. If I had known that, I probably wouldn't have done it.”

When Caruso realized it was too late to put his shoe back on during the play, he decided to use it.

“As soon as I had my shoe in my hand, it crept in my mind to use it,” Caruso added. “Not in a malicious way, but I'm going to try to make a play to stop the ball. It's just one of those weird NBA plays that probably won't happen for like another 10 years.”

Alex Caruso finished with eight rebounds, two points, and two steals in the Thunder's win.

Article Continues Below

Thunder clinch playoff berth with win versus Magic

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after making a basket against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

All-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 points led the Thunder to a five-point win against the Magic, extending its winning streak to eight. The defending champion Thunder clinched a playoff berth with 13 games left in the regular season.

Despite an injury-riddled campaign, led by Jalen Williams' absence — the All-NBA forward has played in only 26 games — the defending champs have sat atop the Western Conference standings all season long.

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his 129th consecutive 20+ point game. On the second night of a back-to-back, the Thunder will face the Nets on Wednesday.