Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Alex Caruso attempted to make a defensive stop in a unique way during the second quarter of Tuesday's 113-108 win against the Orlando Magic. Caruso used his shoe to block Tristan da Silva, who was driving to the rim for a layup.

Caruso received a technical foul, and the Magic were awarded the layup off a goaltending. Caruso addressed the play after the game, per The Oklahoman's Justin Martinez.

“I've never been in that situation before. It came next to me. So, I was just like I'm going to use it,” Caruso said. “I just thought I was going to block it. I honestly didn't know what the call would be. I didn't know it was going to be a goaltending and a tech. If I had known that, I probably wouldn't have done it.”

When Caruso realized it was too late to put his shoe back on during the play, he decided to use it.

“As soon as I had my shoe in my hand, it crept in my mind to use it,” Caruso added. “Not in a malicious way, but I'm going to try to make a play to stop the ball. It's just one of those weird NBA plays that probably won't happen for like another 10 years.”

"As soon as I had my shoe in my hand, it crept in my mind to use it. … It's just one of those weird NBA plays that probably won't happen for like another 10 years." Alex Caruso on getting a tech for using his shoe to block a shot. (via @Justintohoops)pic.twitter.com/8QyPsPf1OB https://t.co/DPknnY5ha1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 18, 2026

Alex Caruso finished with eight rebounds, two points, and two steals in the Thunder's win.

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Thunder clinch playoff berth with win versus Magic

All-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 points led the Thunder to a five-point win against the Magic, extending its winning streak to eight. The defending champion Thunder clinched a playoff berth with 13 games left in the regular season.

Despite an injury-riddled campaign, led by Jalen Williams' absence — the All-NBA forward has played in only 26 games — the defending champs have sat atop the Western Conference standings all season long.

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his 129th consecutive 20+ point game. On the second night of a back-to-back, the Thunder will face the Nets on Wednesday.