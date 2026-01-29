The Los Angeles Lakers had an awful game in Ohio, falling 129-99 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In what could have been his last game in Cleveland, LeBron James shared a heartfelt message on his jersey for his mother, Gloria, after the game.

LeBron James wrote this message to his mom Gloria on his Lakers jersey: "To Mama James, Love you with all my heart & more. Thank you for everything and beyond YOU'RE INCREDIBLE ♥️ #TheRealMVP" (via @MasonHorodyski)pic.twitter.com/uZbyuni58x — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2026

With constant hints that this could be the last season of James' career, this was an emotional return. The Cavaliers paid tribute to James before the game, showing their appreciation for the man they drafted in 2003. It was a monumental video for the NBA's all-time leading scorer. James reflected on his career and everything he accomplished. However, there was no guarantee about whether this was his last game in Cleveland. James mentioned his potential retirement, but was still unsure of whether this would be his last game in Cleveland.

Article Continues Below

The Lakers played terribly in this game, as a horrible third quarter left them trailing by 20. Ultimately, they were unable to climb out of the hole, and the Lakers fell by 30 to the Cavaliers.

James struggled on the floor, scoring 11 points while shooting 3 of 10. Additionally, he had six turnovers, some of which led to the big loss. Regardless, James has had a remarkable career. After spending the first seven years of his career in Cleveland, James infamously left the Cavs for the Miami Heat. James spent four seasons in Miami before returning to Cleveland for four more. In 2016, he led the Cavaliers to their only title.

James has had a historic career. If it is coming to an end, the fans in Cleveland will always remember that title and what James did to help them win it.