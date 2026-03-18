Over the course of his career, New York Knicks wing Josh Hart has become the ultimate glue guy, similar to former Golden State Warriors champion Andre Iguodala. Knicks head coach Mike Brown was an assistant coach on those Warriors teams when Andre Iguodala was helping them win titles, and he sees the similarities between Iguodala and Josh Hart, as per Ian Begley of SNYtv.

“I think the main thing. . .is him connecting the group. I’m not saying he is Andre Iguodala, or his game is like Andre Iguodala’s, but there are a lot of similarities where you watch him. . .he’s really good in a lot of different areas,” Brown said. “But more importantly, he connects the group and having a guy like that, especially to start games, is huge.

“He’s been fantastic giving us that energy, giving us the connectivity we needed with the starting group and then doing the little things. Offensive glass, pushing the pace, getting off in transition. He’s a switchable guy, he’s a physical guy and [he does] a lot of things that don’t necessarily show up in the stat sheet. . .help with connectivity as well.”

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Mike Brown is in his first season as Knicks head coach, and thus it is his first time getting to coach Josh Hart. The No. 30 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Hart has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers before finding a home with the Knicks. He is in his third full season with the team after being acquired at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Hart has appeared in 56 games this season, including 42 starts, at just about 30 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 50.6 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 71 percent shooting from the free-throw line.