MLB The Show 26 offers the chance to play for one of nineteen colleges in Road To The Show, but which one should you play for and why? This year, MLB The Show 26 RTTS adds 11 new colleges into the mix, and in this guide, we're going to go over all of them, including their strengths and weaknesses. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Ranking All Colleges in Road To The Show – MLB The Show 26

When looking for a College to play for in MLB The Show RTTS, there's many factors that you should consider before selecting a school. Of course, a school must send you an offer first before you can join them. Therefore, it's important that you try to play your very best in High School so you can rack up some offers. When you do receive an offer from a school, you can learn about their offer, which includes:

Exposure

Skill Development

Package

Perk

Exposure impacts your draft status and scout ratings. Skill Development represents a school's ability to provide development in the form off tokens. Meanwhile, the perk's importance varies based on position and personal preference. Additionally, some schools will offer you a Gold, Silver,

Without further ado, here is our ranking of every College you can play for in MLB The Show 26 RTTS:

1. Stanford

Prestige: 4/5

Exposure: 4/5

Skill Development: 5/5

Package Type: Common

Perk: Contact

Stanford is the best College to play for in MLB The Show 26 Road To The Show. Overall, Skill Development is the most important thing to look for when selecting a school. And while the school does not offer a Gold Package, it offers great exposure, though you'll gain enough exposure yourself if you play well. But again, that Skill Development really helps along the way.

2. Cal State Fullerton

Prestige: 3/5

Exposure: 4/5

Skill Development: 5/5

Package Type: Common

Perk: Contact

Don't be fooled by this School's prestige, as Cal Fullerton is another great school to play for in RTTS. Like Stanford, it offers some of the best skill development in the nation, and Contact seems like the best Perk to focus on early in your experience. Furthermore, it also provides great exposure, but again, you'll likely do that yourself when you're hoisting the NCAA Men's World Series Trophy.

3. Clemson

Prestige: 3/5

Exposure: 4/5

Skill Development: 5/5

Package Type: Common

Perk: Contact

Overall, Clemson and Cal State share the same exact benefits. Therefore, they rank highly for the same reasons.

4. Fresno State

Prestige: 3/5

Exposure: 4/5

Skill Development: 5/5

Package Type: Gold

Perk: Speed

This school makes for a great option for everyone who likes to focus on Speed. Furthermore, it provides amazing skill development, and even offers a Gold Package. Additionally, Fresno State also offers a great amount of Exposure, making it a good program in general.

5. Virginia Tech

Prestige: 3/5

Exposure: 4/5

Skill Development: 5/5

Package Type: Common

Perk: Power

If you prefer Power over Contact, then Virginia Tech may be the right choice. While it doesn't offer a Gold Package type, the Skill Development really is the most important aspect. Furthermore, it does provide solid exposure. You want to develop as much as possible, making VT one of the more highly-recommended programs.

6. TCU

Prestige: 3/5

Exposure: 3/5

Skill Development: 5/5

Package Type: Common

Perk: Power

Essentially the same as Virginia Tech, but with less Exposure. It won't make too much of a difference, but if you receive an offer from both, definitely go with the Hokies.

7. Wake Forest

Prestige: 3/5

Exposure: 3/5

Skill Development: 5/5

Package Type: Common

Perk: Speed

I would only accept Wake Forests' deal if you didn't get an offer from Fresno State, and you really want to prioritize speed. It doesn't offer the same Gold Package Type as FS, and doesn't provide as much exposure. But to compensate, it offers great skill development, which matters a lot in the Amateur Years.

8. North Carolina

Prestige: 4/5

Exposure: 5/5

Skill Development: 4/5

Package Type: Common

Perk: Contact

North Carolina is a great all-around school with a nice prestige, exposure, and skill development rating. While we prefer Skill Development over Exposure, UNC also helps out with your Contact, making it easier for you to play at bat in your early years. Overall, it ranks around the middle.

9. Tennessee

Prestige: 4/5

Exposure: 5/5

Skill Development: 4/5

Package Type: Common

Perk: Contact

Overall, Tennessee and UNC share the same benefits, putting both schools right next to each other.

10. Arkansas

Prestige: 4/5

Exposure: 5/5

Skill Development: 4/5

Package Type: Common

Perk: Power

Arkansas shares the same benefits as Tennessee and UNC, but emphasizes Power over Contact. Personally, I believe Contact is a bit more important to focus on, but other people may disagree. Therefore, we ranked it around the same spot as the schools just ahead of it.

11. South Carolina

Prestige: 4/5

Exposure: 4/5

Skill Development: 4/5

Package Type: Common

Perk: Contact

South Carolina offers less exposure than North, but offers the same level of skill development and prioritizes contact. Overall, it makes for a solid option if you really want both Development and Exposure.

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12. Florida

Prestige: 4/5

Exposure: 4/5

Skill Development: 4/5

Package Type: Common

Perk: Power

Essentially, Florida offers everything Arkansas does, but with less exposure. Therefore, it ranks below it.

13. UCLA

Prestige: 4/5

Exposure: 3/5

Skill Development: 4/5

Package Type: Common

Perk: Speed

A good fallback option if you can't get an offer from Fresno State or Wake Forest. Overall, it offers good development and helps you with your speed. But just keep in mind that it offers very little exposure.

14. Michigan

Prestige: 4/5

Exposure: 3/5

Skill Development: 4/5

Package Type: Common

Perk: Defense

Similar to UCLA, but focuses on Defense. It's mostly a preference, but we prefer the Speed from UCLA, though Michigan does offer solid skill development.

15. Oregon State

Prestige: 5/5

Exposure: 5/5

Skill Development: 3/5

Package Type: Gold

Perk: Contact

If you're only receiving offers from this school and below, you may want to consider just going straight to the MLB. Overall, they offer little Skill Development, meaning you won't be as developed coming out of College. But at the very least, this school helps out with your Contact. Furthermore, you receive a Gold Package Type.

16. LSU

Prestige: 5/5

Exposure: 5/5

Skill Development: 3/5

Package Type: Gold

Perk: Power

Similar to Oregon State, but prioritizes power. Not recommended unless you really like LSU as a program.

17. Texas

Prestige: 5/5

Exposure: 5/5

Skill Development: 3/5

Package Type: Gold

Perk: Defense

Similar to LSU and Oregon State, but focuses on Defense. Again, not highly recommended unless you really love the Longhorns.

18. Florida State

Prestige: 5/5

Exposure: 5/5

Skill Development: 3/5

Package Type: Gold

Perk: Power

Overall, pretty self-explanatory. But not the worst school to choose from, either. However, I still find it hard to recommend schools that offer little development.

19. Vanderbilt

Prestige: 5/5

Exposure: 4/5

Skill Development: 3/5

Package Type: Gold

Perk: Contact

Lastly, Vanderbilt is the worst College to play for in MLB The Show 26. Despite giving a gold package, it offers bad development, and it's 4-star exposure rating puts it below other schools in the same category. Overall, we definitely recommend you take your talents elsewhere.

Overall, that includes all the Colleges in MLB The Show 26, and which ones you should play for. At the end of the day, don't fret too much over which schools want you, or which one you should play for. Most of your development and growth will take place in your MLB Career. Therefore, feel free to play wherever you like!

Furthermore, you can jump straight into the Minor Leagues right away. If an MLB team shows interest in you, there's a chance you can just skip college and go straight to the pros. But at the end of the day, you'll eventually find yourself in the MLB at some point, competing against 29 other teams for glory.

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