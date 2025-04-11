Fox Sports analyst Paul Pierce believes the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff run could end in the first round against the Golden State Warriors. It could spell trouble if the two California-based teams face off in the opening round of the postseason. Coming off Luka Doncic and the Lakers facing Doncic’s former team, Pierce is looking ahead to a potential first-round series in the playoffs.

For Pierce, the team that stands out most to give the Lakers the most fits is the Warriors, who Los Angeles should avoid at all costs.

“This is the one team I fear for the Lakers in the first round,” Pierce said. “Out of all the teams first round, this is the one team that could bounce the Lakers in the first round. I’d rather play against three All-Stars than three Hall of Famers. You’re playing against some Hall of Famers who can have a relapse from a couple of years ago, winning a championship, and go off in a series. And whenever you have Steph, Draymond, and Jimmy Butler in a series, you feel comfortable with that?”

For Pierce, a series against the revamped 2022 NBA champion Warriors isn’t ideal for the Lakers.

“They got Steph Curry, and they got Draymond Green, who’s up for Defensive Player of the Year, who can guard any of those guys,” Pierce added. “I think Luka is worried about Draymond and Jimmy Butler.”

After a first-round exit in the 2024 playoffs during his time with the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler should be eager to prove himself in the Western Conference as the Warriors will look to make their deepest playoff run in three years.

Shannon Sharpe believes Lakers could threaten the Thunder

While Paul Pierce believes the Warriors could be the team to bounce the Lakers out of the playoffs, ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe thinks the Lakers could eliminate the Thunder. Despite the Thunder’s historic campaign, where they lead the Western Conference standings, Sharpe is predicting the Lakers will upset the team with the NBA’s best record if the two teams meet in the postseason.

Sharpe is sticking to his belief that the Lakers will shock the NBA world, per ESPN’s First Take.

“Who [are] you [going to] put on Luka [Doncic]? Lou Dort? It [doesn’t] matter,” Sharpe said. “Divorce court, child support, Lou Dort. Lakers in 5. We got that.”

We’ll soon see how deep the Lakers will advance in this year’s playoffs.