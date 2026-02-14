Ahead of Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic's sixth All-Star Game appearance, he talked about the longevity of his career, one month removed from teammate LeBron James' 41st birthday. For Doncic, he can't see himself in James' shoes amidst the 26-year-old's eighth NBA season.

Doncic sees a long career in front of him, but isn't sure if he'll still be playing basketball at 41, he said, per ESPN's SportsCenter.

“Definitely not 41,” Doncic said. “I’m not playing until 41, I’ll tell you that.”

In his 23rd season, James is still playing at an elite level, averaging 22.0 points on 50.2% shooting, 7.1 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. It's difficult to envision LeBron calling it quits at the end of this season, at least, one more season would welcome a 24th season in 2026-27, when James will turn 42.

Lakers All-Star Luka Doncic still has a ways to go before he starts thinking about calling it a career. Perhaps a conversation for him to entertain in about a decade from now.

LeBron James hints at retirement after Lakers win

Lakers veteran LeBron James isn't waiting for his game to decline for him to call it quits. Keeping NBA fans on their toes, James will retire on his own terms, he said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“My game is not going anywhere,” James said via Dave McMenamin. “It's all the other things, it's so many other factors that come with how long will play the game. I don't think my game will ever suffer if I decided to continue to go, however long that is. I just think it has to be [my mind]: how long can I stay in love with the process?

“If I can't continue to stay in love with the process, if [my mind] goes, then my body is going to go. And once my body goes, then it's a wrap.”

James and the Lakers enter the All-Star break 33-21, which is the fifth-best record in the Western Conference.