After the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, it marks their sixth straight win as the duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic continue to shine. With the Lakers now second in the Western Conference standings, sports analyst Shannon Sharpe gives a bold stance regarding their playoff hopes.

As Sharpe has been known to praise James and Los Angeles, he's very high on the team at the moment. When asked on “First Take” on ESPN by Molly Qerim on how many teams in the West he would take over the Lakers, he isn't confident he would take any, including the Oklahoma City Thunder led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“I'm not really sure I'm taking any right now, considering they're the only team that have two bona fide superstars that are in contention,” Sharpe said. “You look at what the Suns have, they're not really in contention and I understand that the Warriors added Jimmy Butler. But when you look at OKC, are we sure they have two? Now we know they have one bona fide, which is Shai, love Jalen Williams just dropped a career high the other night, 41 points, and they seem to be playing extremely well. But the way the Lakers are playing right now, the way Luka is starting to get his leg, get his conditioning back, and LeBron has been great. He's been great his entire career, but he's really been exceptional since he's turned 40.”

Shannon Sharpe further explains his praise for the Lakers

As the Lakers have a target on their back due to the recent success and the star power on the team, they have also won games without some of their supporting cast, showing they're able to overcome hurdles. Sharpe points this out as when Los Angeles has everything together, the have a great chance to come out of the West.

“I'm not so sure, I'm not sure that I'm taking anyone, we know things can happen, but if the way they're playing and keep building chemistry, remember, they played last night without Rui,” Sharpe said. “They played last night without…Austin Reeves, when they get those guys back, with the way the bench is starting to play, Knecht is starting to get his legs back, he's starting to get over ‘Man they ship me out, they brought me back,' you start to get over that. I like this Lakers team, I'm not sure. Are you telling me in seven games they couldn't beat Memphis, they couldn't beat the Nuggets. I told you, none today, Stephen. It doesn't matter, OKC, KFC, UFC, Lakers in 5.”

At any rate, the Lakers are 38-21 which puts them second in the West as said before with their next game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, looking for seven straight wins.