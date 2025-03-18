,A new era of NBA basketball has meant less physicality, according to Shaquille O'Neal. He believes that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been a beneficiary of that.

While James eclipsed the 50,000 total point mark, he might make a run for the regular season record of 50,000 points. On O'Neal's podcast, the latter explained how this generation of basketball has benefited James greatly.

“It’s less physical and he’s always done this (running around) his whole career, he’s never really done that (throwing elbows),” O'Neal said. “The fact that it’s less physical definitely helps him. But he’s always taken care of his body, he’s always played at a certain level and you asked what are you doing it for.

“I would’ve broken Kareem’s record, I would’ve been done I would’ve been at hookah bars every week. I think he’s trying to get that 50 thousand mark now. He’s very close, so he’s doing things that will never be broken.

Playing at an elite level at 40 years old is beyond impressive. However, O'Neal brings up an interesting point. There are more fouls called, no hand-checking, and a reduced way to be physical.

Luckily for James, he is one of the most athletically gifted players in the league. He is bulldozing over players on a consistent basis. Still, this era has benefited James for sure.

Shaquille O'Neal sees Lakers' LeBron James benefiting from play style

The Lakers have been rolling, thanks to some elite play from James. On the season, he is averaging 25 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists. While he's been injured, the team is humming, thanks to Luka Doncic.

Many older players claim the league is ‘soft’ or ‘less physical’ nowadays. O'Neal might be one of the few that can make the case. In his day, he had to deal with a much rougher style of play because he was so unstoppable in his prime.

They even adopted the “Hack-a-Shaq” rule to limit his effectiveness inside. He was bear-hugged and hacked to avoid letting him score. They haven't made a rule like that for James.

The former Lakers MVP isn't one to shy away from any criticism. As a result, he's gone on numerous charades about specific players. He hasn't done so with James though.

Even though O'Neal was jealous of James before the season began, it has subsided. Now, it's appreciating his former teammate and his success on the court.

The less physical style of play will likely help the Lakers superstar transcend and break even more NBA records.