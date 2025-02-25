With the Los Angeles Lakers (34-21) set to host the Dallas Mavericks (31-27) on Tuesday night in Luka Doncic’s first matchup against his former team since the trade, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on how Doncic’s arrival could impact LeBron James' career.

“He may have actually extended and prolonged the career of LeBron James,” Smith said on Tuesday’s First Take broadcast.

Smith expanded on the idea that playing alongside Doncic could reshape James' future in the NBA.

“Everybody was talking about the beginning of the season… he has two years left or whatever. We don’t know what LeBron James might do now, especially if they’re winning, and with Luka, he might not go anywhere. He might just stay another five [years] is what I’m trying to say.”

The addition of Doncic has given the Lakers a secondary playmaker, alleviating some of the burden on James, who remains one of the league’s most productive players in his 22nd season. Tim Legler, also on First Take, echoed Smith’s sentiment, emphasizing how Doncic's presence can ease the workload on James.

“Hey, taking him off the ball… it’s going to add a couple of years, there’s no doubt about it, man – less grind, having to feed everybody else, you got somebody now to feed everybody else.”

LeBron James continues elite production as Luka Doncic settles in with Lakers

At 40 years old, James continues to defy expectations, averaging 24.7 points, 8.8 assists, and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 51.8% from the field and 39.5% from three over 51 games this season. His production has been even more impressive in February, where he has averaged 27.1 points, 8.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and a steal per game while shooting 54.9% from the field and 46% from three on 5.6 attempts per game.

Doncic, meanwhile, has played four games for the Lakers since the blockbuster trade, averaging 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He had his best performance in Saturday’s 123-100 win over the Denver Nuggets, finishing with 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and a block.

Tuesday’s game against the Mavericks marks a crucial moment in the Lakers' season as they continue to push for a higher playoff seed. With James still performing at an elite level and Doncic easing some of the offensive load, speculation about the long-term impact of the pairing will continue to grow.