The Los Angeles Lakers are dealing with a list of injuries to some of their key players as they go down the stretch of the season, and many are looking for updates.

Rui Hachimura suffered a knee injury at the end of February during the third quarter of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He went to the locker room after going up for a dunk and came down awkwardly. So far, Hachimura has missed five straight games, and head coach JJ Redick offered an update on his status via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“JJ Redick says Rui Hachimura is in his return to play protocol, but LAL won’t have another update on the forward for about another week,” McMenamin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jaxson Hayes is dealing with a right knee contusion, and he missed the game against the Celtics. Redick noted that he doesn't think his injury is anything serious.

“He said that the Lakers have been monitoring swelling in Hayes’ knee but hopes the center will be back soon. Redick did not name the starter in Hayes’ place,” McMenamin wrote.

By the looks of it, it sounds like Hayes will be back before Hachimura, and hopefully they can come back at full strength.

The biggest injury for the Lakers right now is LeBron James, who suffered a groin strain in their game against the Celtics and had to leave during the fourth quarter. Right now, it sounds like James will be missing some time, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least 1-to-2 weeks with a groin strain, sources tell ESPN. James will wait for the groin injury to calm down over the next 24 hours and receive another evaluation,” Charania wrote on X.

