The Los Angeles Lakers are currently gearing up for the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, where they will make their first selection of the festivities after not having a pick in round one. The Lakers recently traded their 55th overall pick and cash to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for the 45th pick, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

This move led some to wonder whether the Lakers may have a target in mind at that 45th spot, and recently, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel projected who Rob Pelinka and company may be eyeing: Australian center Rocco Zikarsky.

“In the NBA, Zikarsky will be an avid shot blocker and a potential defensive anchor,” noted Siegel. “On offense, his size and frame will be utilized in pick-and-roll sets, as he has the strength to outmuscle his opponents in the paint.”

Siegel also noted that the Lakers “need a big man and trading up in the second round could signal that Zikarsky is on their radar.”

Los Angeles is indeed in dire need of frontcourt depth after their trade of Anthony Davis last year and since their trade for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams was rescinded due to a failed physical.

A big night for the Lakers

While second round draft picks aren't typically needle-movers for franchises, several big-name players in the NBA today were second round selections, including Jalen Brunson, Draymond Green, and perhaps most notably, Nikola Jokic.

While the Lakers may not be banking on drafting a star with their second round selection Thursday night, they could very well be getting a useful rotational player if they draft Zikarsky and he follows through on his potential.

Los Angeles' lack of reliable frontcourt play was thoroughly exposed during the team's first round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which made it clear that even with Luka Doncic and LeBron James on the roster, the Lakers are still a ways away from contention.

In any case, the second round of the NBA Draft is slated to get underway at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday evening from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.