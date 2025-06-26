The Chicago Bulls are facing sharp criticism after agreeing to a Thursday morning trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, moving down 10 spots in the 2025 NBA Draft in exchange for cash considerations.

Ahead of the second round, the Bulls sent the No. 45 overall pick to the Lakers in exchange for the No. 55 pick and an undisclosed amount of cash. The deal immediately drew scrutiny, particularly from The Athletic’s John Hollinger, who questioned Chicago’s decision-making.

“Chicago swapping pick 45 for the Lakers' pick at 55 and cash is another reminder that the Bulls are an unserious franchise,” Hollinger wrote in his analysis of the move.

Lakers gain financial flexibility with No. 45 pick in 2025 NBA Draft as Bulls face scrutiny

The Lakers, operating with limited financial flexibility, reportedly view the acquisition of the No. 45 pick as an opportunity to secure a low-cost rookie on a minimum contract. According to Hollinger, the move allows Los Angeles to better navigate the NBA’s tightening salary cap structure.

“For the Lakers, it makes it much more likely they select a roster player on a rookie minimum deal to help them manage the luxury tax and, if they plan to get under it, the first apron,” Hollinger added.

As of Thursday, the Lakers are $4.3 million below the first apron, with decisions still pending on player options for LeBron James and Dorian Finney-Smith, as well as a non-guaranteed $3 million deal for Shake Milton. The trade also ensures that Los Angeles will be hard-capped at the second apron.

Chicago’s first-round selection came on Wednesday night, when the team drafted forward Noa Essengue out of Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany with the No. 12 overall pick. The Bulls finished the 2024–25 season with a 39–43 record and were eliminated in the Play-In Tournament by the Miami Heat.

The second night of the 2025 NBA Draft will resume Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, airing live on ESPN.