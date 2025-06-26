The Los Angeles Lakers now have a higher pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft as they have agreed to terms on a trade with the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls were originally in possession of the 45th overall pick in the draft, and that pick has now gone to the Lakers in exchange for the 55th overall pick and cash.

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Lakers News
image thumbnail
Lakers fans react to Suns’ wild Mark Williams trade after previous failJedd Pagaduan ·
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka walks on the couet prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena
Lakers rumors: What Rob Pelinka isn’t ‘thrilled’ about in trade talksJosue Pavon ·
Andrew Wiggins in a Lakers jersey and Rui Hachimura in a Heat jersey
Sources: Lakers, Heat moving forward with Andrew Wiggins trade talksAnthony Irwin ·
LeBron James (6) high fives Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3)
Dwyane Wade gets brutally honest on Heat GOAT debate with LeBron JamesJulian Ojeda ·
Lakers news: When $10 billion sale is expected to close
When $10 billion Lakers sale is expected to closeJulian Ojeda ·
Jeannie Buss, controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers, stands with front office executives as they listen during the introductory news conference for new head coach JJ Redick at the UCLA Health Training Center.
Jeanie Buss breaks silence on Lakers’ franchise saleMalik Brown ·

“The Los Angeles Lakers are moving up in the second round of the NBA Draft tonight, acquiring the No. 45 pick from the Chicago Bulls for No. 55 and cash, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania said in a post.

This story will be updated with more information.