The Los Angeles Lakers now have a higher pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft as they have agreed to terms on a trade with the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls were originally in possession of the 45th overall pick in the draft, and that pick has now gone to the Lakers in exchange for the 55th overall pick and cash.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are moving up in the second round of the NBA Draft tonight, acquiring the No. 45 pick from the Chicago Bulls for No. 55 and cash, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania said in a post.

