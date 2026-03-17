New York Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean is set to start for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic Championship against Venezuela on Tuesday night. Leading up to the contest, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, who is a native of Venezuela, revealed how he is going to root for McLean and his team in the title game.

While talking with media members, Mendoza admitted he is rooting for Venezuela to defeat Team USA. However, he wants to see McLean play well and reach his pitch count before being pulled off the mound for Venezuela to then run away with the game and win.

“I'm rooting for obviously Venezuela,” said Mendoza. “But with Nolan pitching, I want him to get his pitch count where he needs to be, and then when he comes out of the game for Venezuela to put a rally on.”

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Who is Carlos Mendoza rooting for in tonight's WBC Final? "I'm rooting for obviously Venezuela…but with Nolan pitching, I want him to get his pitch count where he needs to be, and then when he comes out of the game for Venezuela to put a rally on" pic.twitter.com/eQKD1SAtVZ — SNY (@SNYtv) March 17, 2026

This will be Nolan McLean's second start for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. He struggled in his first outing, finishing with a 9.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP, along with four strikeouts in the 8-6 loss to Italy in the pool play round. The 24-year-old right-hander will have a chance to redeem himself in the most important game of the tournament.

However it plays out, McLean's career potential is through the roof. There is speculation that he could be in the running for the Cy Young in 2026. But it will largely depend on how he performs in his second season in MLB. His first year in the majors ended with a 2.06 ERA and 1.042 WHIP, along with 57 strikeouts through 48.0 innings pitched.