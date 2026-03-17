The bulk of NFL free agency has come and gone. There were some really good players on the open market who have already signed new contracts, and only a handful of talented players remain as free agents. Almost everyone was aggressive adding talent after seeing what a big offseason can do last year. The New England Patriots were the biggest spenders in free agency last year and went from 4-13 to in the Super Bowl because of it.

Some teams might see similar improvement after big gets in free agency this year. Not everyone has had great offseasons thus far, though. Here are free agent grades for all 32 teams, based on the players that teams signed externally, re-signed players, talent that was lost in free agency, and stars acquired via trade.

NFC

Arizona Cardinals

Grade: D

Key additions: Tyler Allgeier, Gardner Minshew, Kendrick Bourne, Matt Pryor, Roy Lopez, Andrew Wingard

Key re-signings: L.J. Collier

Key losses: Kyler Murray, Jonah Williams, Dalvin Tomlinson

The Arizona Cardinals brought in Gardner Minshew to fill out the quarterback room with Jacoby Brissett. They also didn't get anything back for Kyler Murray, so the team's QB situation is one of the most bleak in the entire league. The team lost some other key players, including Jonah Williams and Dalvin Tomlinson, and their prized free agent addition, Tyler Allgeier, was a mere backup with his last team.

Atlanta Falcons

Grade: C-

Key additions: Tua Tagovailoa, Olamide Zaccheaus, Austin Hooper, Jahan Dotson, Azeez Ojulari, Da'Shawn Hand, Christian Harris

Key re-signings: Kyle Pitts

Key losses: Tyler Allgeier, Kirk Cousins, Kaden Elliss, Darnell Mooney, Leonard Floyd

Bringing Kyle Pitts back on the franchise tag keeps the Atlanta Falcons' free agent grade afloat. After being the highest-drafted tight end in history, Pitts didn't live up to expectations for much of his career. That was until last year, when he was second in nearly every statistical category among players at his position. If his breakout year was a fluke, then they can let Pitts walk in free agency next year. If he is for real, they have an easy path to re-signing him for the long run.

The rest of Atlanta's offseason has been underwhelming. Tua Tagovailoa is a similar player to Michael Penix Jr., but neither quarterback inspires a lot of confidence going forward. Perhaps Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson will help the mediocre signal callers out.

Carolina Panthers

Grade: B+

Key additions: Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, Rasheed Walker, Kenny Pickett, John Metchie

Key re-signings: Isaiah Simmons

Key losses: Rico Dowdle, A'Shawn Robinson

Jaelan Phillips was the highest-paid free agent this offseason, as the Carolina Panthers will be paying him $120 million over four years. On the one hand, Phillips was one of the best players on the open market, and Carolina desperately needed pass rushing help, but the Panthers did have to overpay to get him.

The team also added arguably the best off-ball linebacker (Devin Lloyd) and arguably the best offensive tackle (Rasheed Walker) from this free agent class. John Metchie also has chemistry with Bryce Young from their time together at Alabama.

Chicago Bears

Grade: D+

Key additions: Coby Bryant, Devin Bush, Garrett Bradbury, Kalif Raymond, Cam Lewis, Jedrick Wills Jr.

Key re-signings: D'Marco Jackson, Braxton Jones

Key losses: Jaquan Brisker, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, D.J. Moore, Tremaine Edmunds, Drew Dalman, Kevin Byard, Nahshon Wright

The Chicago Bears have been aggressive in adding talent in recent offseasons, but this year, the team suffered a number of free agent losses. Losing players such as Jaquan Brisker, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Kevin Byard, Nahshon Wright, Drew Dalman, Tremaine Edmunds, and D.J. Moore hurts badly after the team finally broke out last season.

The Bears were first in the league in interceptions and have now lost four of their best defensive backs. Dalman shockingly retired at age 27, forcing the team to replace him with a downgrade in Garrett Bradbury. The silver lining is that the Bears did add Coby Bryant, fresh off a Super Bowl victory, to help ease the pain of all the defensive back subtractions.

Dallas Cowboys

Grade: C

Key additions: Jalen Thompson, Rashan Gary, P.J. Locke

Key re-signings: George Pickens

Key losses: Osa Odighizuwa, Jadeveon Clowney, Dante Fowler, Logan Wilson, Solomon Thomas

After years of waiting until the last second to sign their best players, or in the case of Micah Parsons, opting against signing him altogether, it was a relief to see the team lock up George Pickens with the franchise tag. Pickens broke out to become one of the best receivers in the NFL this past season, so the next step will be signing him to a long-term deal. Outside of bringing back Pickens, the Cowboys' free agency work has been underwhelming.

Detroit Lions

Grade: D+

Key additions: Juice Scruggs, Isiah Pacheco, Roger McCreary, Cade Mays

Key re-signings: Rock Ya-Sin

Key losses: David Montgomery, Alex Anzalone, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Graham Glasgow

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs formed one of the best running back tandems ever. That duo is no more, and Isiah Pacheco will be backing up Gibbs for the Detroit Lions going forward. The Lions' offense isn't the concern, though. The team's defense has cost them in recent years. They not only did little to improve on that side of the field, but they also lost some key contributors on that end.

Green Bay Packers

Grade: D+

Key additions: Javon Hargrave, Zaire Franklin

Key re-signings: Brenton Cox

Key losses: Rashan Gary, Emanuel Wilson, Trevon Diggs, Nate Hobbs, Romeo Doubs, Malik Willis, Quay Walker, Rasheed Walker

The Green Bay Packers historically don't bring in a lot of external free agents. The team's history doesn't justify their lack of activity this year, and their free agent grade suffers because they've lost a lot of their own best players. The team has lost two of their best linebackers, one of their best offensive lineman, some productive cornerbacks, and the most sought-after free agent quarterback this offseason.

Los Angeles Rams

Grade: A-

Key additions: Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson

Key re-signings: Kam Curl

Key losses: Roger McCreary, Tutu Atwell, Jimmy Garoppolo

The Los Angeles Rams are going all-in on pursuing another championship before Matthew Stafford's ever-approaching retirement. The team traded for Trent McDuffie, who is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, continuing Les Snead's lack of care for draft picks in the process.

They then added his former Kansas City Chiefs' teammate and partner in crime at the cornerback position, Jaylen Watson. The re-signing of Kam Curl means the Rams' secondary should be elite next season.

Minnesota Vikings

Grade: B+

Key additions: Kyler Murray

Key re-signings: Aaron Jones

Key losses: Javon Hargrave, Jonathan Allen, Eric Wilson, Harrison Smith, Jalen Nailor

The Minnesota Vikings haven't made that many moves in NFL free agency, but they did sign one of the best quarterbacks to hit the open market in recent memory. Kyler Murray, the former number one overall pick, has become hugely underrated in recent years. While he will have to compete with J.J. McCarthy to become the starting quarterback, there is potential that the Vikings have found their franchise signal caller.

New Orleans Saints

Grade: B

Key additions: Travis Etienne, David Edwards, Noah Fant, Kaden Ellis

Key re-signings:

Key losses: Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, Alontae Taylor, Taysom Hill

The New Orleans Saints overpaid to sign Travis Etienne, but he will certainly make life easier on Tyler Shough. David Edwards will help keep the young quarterback upright, too. However, the Saints also lost some veteran leaders and an up-and-coming cornerback in Alontae Taylor.

New York Giants

Grade: B-

Key additions: Isaiah Likely, Tremaine Edmunds, Greg Newsome, Patrick Ricard, Calvin Austin, Darnell Mooney

Key re-signings: Evan Neal, Zaire Barnes

Key losses: Wan'Dale Robinson, Russell Wilson, Daniel Bellinger

The New York Giants did a good job of adding pieces around their entire roster this offseason. Isaiah Likely has long been viewed as arguably the best backup tight end in football, so he might reach new heights with the Giants. Patrick Ricard is also one of the best fullbacks in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles

Grade: C

Key additions: Tariq Woolen, Hollywood Brown

Key re-signings: Grant Calcaterra

Key losses: Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean, Reed Blankenship

Back-to-back offseasons have seen the Philadelphia Eagles lose a number of key defensive contributors to free agency. They were even considered the biggest losers of the 2025 offseason. The team can't keep losing starters and rotation players if they want to continue contending. The Eagles have done a decent job of bringing in reinforcements, though. This offseason, that is coming in the form of Tariq Woolen. The cornerback has regressed in recent years, but he showed sky-high potential during a Pro Bowl rookie season.

San Francisco 49ers

Grade: A

Key additions: Mike Evans, Osa Odighizuwa

Key re-signings: Jake Tonges

Key losses: Jauan Jennings, Brian Robinson

The San Francisco 49ers have righted their wrongs from last year's free agent period. Last year, they underwent the biggest spending deficit in NFL history. This year, they made one of the splashiest moves when they signed Mike Evans, a receiver who had surpassed the 1,000-yard threshold in 11 straight seasons before injuries prevented him from doing so again last season. The team also replenished a defensive line that has been depleted by trading for Osa Odighizuwa.

Seattle Seahawks

Grade: D-

Key additions: Emmanuel Wilson

Key re-signings: Rashid Shaheed, Josh Jobe

Key losses: Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant, Boye Mafe

Free agents from Super Bowl-winning teams are always coveted in free agency, and that was illustrated with the Seattle Seahawks' departures this offseason. The loss of the Super Bowl 60 MVP was the biggest loss here, as Kenneth Walker became just the fourth player to depart from his team directly after winning that prestigious award. The Seahawks didn't really bring in any reinforcements, either, meaning regression can be expected next season.

The team will rely heavily on Emmanuel Wilson because not only is Walker gone, but Zach Charbonnet could be out for much of the year with a torn ACL. Wilson isn't the optimal replacement for the Super Bowl MVP.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Grade: C-

Key additions: Kenneth Gainwell, Alex Anzalone, A'Shawn Robinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad

Key re-signings: Cade Otton

Key losses: Mike Evans, Rachaad White, Jamel Dean, Logan Hall

Mike Evans is a big loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there is a chance that Father Time will get the best of him. Still, it will be weird to see him in a different jersey. He wasn't the only departure from Tampa Bay, as the losses of Jamel Dean and Logan Hall will be noticeable, too. The team did make some additions, though. Al-Quadin Muhammad might make the biggest impact because of the pass-rushing potential he showed last season.

Washington Commanders

Grade: B+

Key additions: Odafe Oweh, Rachaad White, Leo Chenal, K'Lavon Chaisson, Chig Okonkwo, Amik Robertson, Tim Settle

Key re-signings:

Key losses: Deebo Samuel, Von Miller, Marshon Lattimore

The Washington Commanders added pieces all over the board. Odafe Oweh broke out as a pass rusher in the back half of last season. K'Lavon Chaisson was one of the best bargains of NFL free agency last year; perhaps he will be so again this year. Chig Okonkwo and Rachaad White will help improve the offense. While they've brought in a bunch of talent, they didn't get a superstar that was desired.

AFC

Baltimore Ravens

Grade: A-

Key additions: Trey Hendrickson, Jaylinn Hawkins,

Key re-signings: Tyler Huntley, Chidobe Awuzie

Key losses: Tyler Linderbaum, Isaiah Likely, Patrick Ricard, DeAndre Hopkins

The Baltimore Ravens nearly traded for Maxx Crosby, but they got buyer's remorse and voided the deal after Crosby's physical. They then instead signed Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson is a small downgrade compared to Crosby, but now the team doesn't have to give up two first-round picks.

Hendrickson has twice secured 17.5 sacks and was arguably the best player on the open market this year. Losing Tyler Linderbaum and Isaiah Likely prevents the Ravens from grading any higher.

Buffalo Bills

Grade: B+

Key additions: Bradley Chubb, D.J. Moore, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Geno Stone

Key re-signings: Connor McGovern

Key losses: Joey Bosa, David Edwards, Taylor Rapp

The Buffalo Bills fall short year after year. With a bunch of the best quarterbacks out of the playoffs this past year, this was supposed to be the season the team led by Josh Allen was supposed to win it all. Instead, the team lost in disappointing fashion yet again. The team has long had glaring holes that haven't been properly addressed. That was until this offseason.

Buffalo added much-needed pass rushing in the form of Bradley Chubb, as well as a legitimate number one receiver for Allen to throw to in the form of D.J. Moore. Winning also follows C.J. Gardner-Johnson wherever he plays at. These moves might finally be enough for the Bills to find championship glory.

Cincinnati Bengals

Grade: B+

Key additions: Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook

Key re-signings: Dalton Risner

Key losses: Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai

Article Continues Below

It was common knowledge that Trey Hendrickson wouldn't be returning to the Cincinnati Bengals after a gross contract holdout with the team. Even so, it is disappointing to see the team's mismanagement of their own players cost them yet again. Regardless, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook were solid free agent gets. Both players will bring winning experience to a defense that desperately needs it.

Cleveland Browns

Grade: B-

Key additions: Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, Sheldon Rankins

Key re-signings: Teven Jenkins

Key losses: David Njoku, Devin Bush, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic, Shelby Harris

The Cleveland Browns have prioritized revamping their offensive line this offseason. Out goes Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic, and Joel Bitonio, and in comes Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins. The team was old in the trenches, and these moves help change that. However, it likely still isn't enough to fulfill their promise to Myles Garrett that they will compete sooner rather than later.

Denver Broncos

Grade: C

Key additions: Jaylen Waddle

Key re-signings: J.K. Dobbins, Justin Strnad, Nate Atkins, Adam Trautman, Alex Singleton, Alex Palczewski

Key losses: John Franklin-Meyers, Dre Greenlaw

George Paton said the Denver Broncos would be aggressive in free agency. Instead, Denver remains the only team without an external free agent addition. The Broncos made it all the way to the AFC Championship last year, and if it wasn't for Bo Nix's injury, they just may have been in the Super Bowl.

Clearly, Denver thinks they can win it all by running it back. They've returned nearly all of their internal free agents. The best of the bunch, John Franklin-Meyers, did depart, though. The team eventually traded for Jaylen Waddle. He brings some much-needed offensive playmaking, but trading for him came at a cost.

Houston Texans

Grade: A-

Key additions: David Montgomery, Reed Blankenship, Braden Smith, Logan Hall, Wyatt Teller

Key re-signings: Ed Ingram

Key losses: Tytus Howard, Tim Settle, Joe Mixon, Christian Kirk, Denico Autry

Arguably, the best defense in football got even better with the additions of Logan Hall and Reed Blankenship. David Montgomery has been the best backup running back in football for quite some time now, too, so he will have a chance to prove himself as the top ball carrier with the Houston Texans this season.

Indianapolis Colts

Grade: C-

Key additions: Arden Key, Michael Clemons

Key re-signings: Daniel Jones, Alec Pierce, Mo Alie-Cox

Key losses: Michael Pittman, Zaire Franklin, Braden Smith, Kwity Paye

The Indianapolis Colts impressed last season before Daniel Jones got hurt, so they decided to run it back this year. The team hit Jones with the transition tag before handing him a two-year contract. While Jones was leading one of the best offenses in the NFL for a while, this deal was an overpay. The quarterback is both a former draft bust and someone who might not be ready to play next season, coming off his Achilles tendon tear.

They also gave Alec Pierce a huge deal. While Pierce has led the NFL in yards per reception in each of the past two seasons, he hasn't yet proven himself as a true top option. While those re-signings occurred, the Colts lost arguably their true WR1 in Michael Pittman, their top off-ball linebacker in Zaire Franklin, and their top tackle in Braden Smith.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Grade: D+

Key additions: Chris Rodriguez

Key re-signings: Montaric Brown

Key losses: Devin Lloyd, Travis Etienne, Greg Newsome

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the breakout teams of the 2025 season. Instead of getting better during the free agent period, they lost some of their top contributors on both sides of the ball. Chris Rodriguez, a backup running back, is the only player they've brought in so far. The Jaguars get one of the worst free agent grades this offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs

Grade: C

Key additions: Kenneth Walker, Kader Kohou, Khyris Tonga, Alohi Gilman, Justin Fields

Key re-signings: Travis Kelce, Tyquan Thornton

Key losses: Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, Leo Chenal, Hollywood Brown, Isiah Pacheco

The Kansas City Chiefs, who had a down year in the midst of a dynasty, should be applauded for poaching the Super Bowl MVP from Seattle. The team has long needed a rushing attack that can balance out an offense led by arguably the best player in the NFL: Patrick Mahomes.

Despite how great that move was, fans also have to look at all of the losses the Chiefs suffered. Teams have regularly pursued Chiefs players aggressively, and that didn't change this offseason. The defensive secondary, in particular, took a huge hit. The Chiefs also traded for Justin Fields to take on quarterbacking duties until Mahomes recovers from his torn ACL. Opinions on Fields in Kansas City vary. On the one hand, some believe his speed will give the Chiefs a new dimension that will be worthwhile while their MVP is sidelined, but others view Fields as one of the worst quarterbacks in the league.

Las Vegas Raiders

Grade: A+

Key additions: Tyler Linderbaum, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Jalen Nailor, Kwity Paye

Key re-signings: Eric Stokes

Key losses: Geno Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders have arguably been the biggest winners of NFL free agency. Tyler Linderbaum, the best offensive lineman who was available in free agency, will immediately improve the entirety of a line that has struggled over the years. Nakobe Dean also has tons of potential at linebacker if he can stay healthy. His ability to get after the quarterback from the off-ball spot, in particular, is impressive.

Quay Walker and Jalen Nailor are up-and-comers at the edge and receiver positions, too. All of this talent will pair quite nicely with their shiny new toy that will be the number one overall pick. The Raiders should be extra stoked about how they did in free agency because the other three teams in their division didn't meet expectations.

Los Angeles Chargers

Grade: D+

Key additions: Cole Strange, Charlie Kolar, Alec Ingold, Tyler Biadasz

Key re-signings: Khalil Mack, Trevor Penning, Trey Lance

Key losses: Odafe Oweh, Keenan Allen, Najee Harris, Tyler Conklin, Tony Jefferson

The Los Angeles Chargers were expected to pursue one of the top names on the open market. They've walked away from free agency without adding many players who will improve their outlook going forward. Tyler Biadasz was the only addition who is expected to make a big impact. They also lost Ofade Oweh, so the pass rush will be worse off next season.

Miami Dolphins

Grade: C

Key additions: Malik Willis, Josh Uche, David Ojabo

Key re-signings: Greg Dulcich

Key losses: Jaylen Waddle, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, Darren Waller

The Miami Dolphins embraced a full-blown rebuild. They traded or released almost every one of note from their roster, and they brought in a project to take over at quarterback. Malik Willis does have the potential to become their franchise signal caller, but they paid a lot for someone with just six career starts to his name. Willis also won't have many options to throw to this upcoming season, which could stunt his growth with the team and make his contract not worth it. The Dolphins do have plenty of draft capital to work with, though, especially after the Waddle trade.

New England Patriots

Grade: A-

Key additions: Romeo Doubs, Kevin Byard, Dre'Mont Jones, Alijah Vera-Tucker

Key re-signings:

Key losses: Stefon Diggs, K'Lavon Chaisson, Garrett Bradbury

The New England Patriots were the biggest spenders in NFL free agency last offseason. They were rewarded with a trip to Super Bowl 60. Some thought this would be a quieter offseason, but New England once again spent big in an effort to further improve the roster. Kevin Byard led the NFL in interceptions last season, and Romeo Doubs improves one of their biggest weaknesses: the receiving corps.

New York Jets

Grade: B

Key additions: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith, Demario Davis, Nahshon Wright, Joseph Ossai

Key re-signings: Breece Hall, Andre Cisco

Key losses: Jermaine Johnson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Quincy Williams, Tony Adams

The New York Jets made a lot of offseason moves. However, not all of these moves made sense. They are a rebuilding team, but brought in a lot of players past their primes, such as Minkah Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith, and Demario Davis. Even so, the addition of Nahshon Wright keeps their free agent grade afloat because he has been arguably the biggest steal of the offseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Grade: A

Key additions: Michael Pittman, Jamel Dean, Rico Dowdle, Jaquan Brisker, Darnell Savage, Jack Driscoll, Sebastian Joseph-Day

Key re-signings: Asante Samuel Jr.

Key losses: Jonnu Smith, Calvin Austin, Kenneth Gainwell, Isaac Seumalo, Kyle Dugger

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy adding playmakers all over their roster. The Michael Pittman addition helped make up for the mistake that was trading George Pickens away last year, and Rico Dowdle will improve a below-average rushing attack. Jamel Dean and Jaquan Brisker improve the defensive secondary, too.

Now, fans are just sitting and waiting to see if Aaron Rodgers will quarterback the team next year. The four-time MVP is weighing retirement against one more season. Without him, the Steelers quarterback situation is depressing, so they really need him to be the bridge option one more year.

Tennessee Titans

Grade: A-

Key additions: Wan'Dale Robinson, John Franklin-Meyers, Alontae Taylor, Daniel Bellinger, Tony Adams

Key re-signings:

Key losses: Chig Okonkwo, Kevin Zeitler, La'Jarius Sneed, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Lloyd Cushenberry

The Tennessee Titans have their quarterback of the future in Cam Ward. Now, they have a bunch of players who will help him out. Wan'Dale Robinson was brought in to improve arguably the worst receiving corps in the NFL. Robinson was one of the most underrated pass catchers in football with the Giants.

The defense also added a top defensive end in John Franklin-Meyers and a top cornerback in Alontae Taylor. Expect the Titans to take a big step forward because of the moves they made in free agency. Tennessee has spent over $313 million this offseason, by far the most in the league.