Happy St. Patrick's Day! This Tuesday is also championship day for the World Baseball Classic between the United States and Venezuela. Both teams are loaded with talent and coming off impressive runs to the final stage. Either of these two teams could win the game tonight, and it should be very dramatic in front of another sold-out stadium.

The Americans are coming off a huge win against the Dominican Republic in the Semifinals. Team USA won 2-1 in a low-scoring game, and Team USA and San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller shut down the DR in the bottom of the 9th inning. Miller is one of the most electric pitchers in the sport and is a weapon out of the bullpen.

After speculation of whether he would pitch again, Bob Nightengale has reported that Miller will indeed be available out of the bullpen as the closer for this game if needed.

“San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller is indeed available tonight for the championship game against Venezuela.”

Article Continues Below

Here is what Padres manager Craig Stammen said earlier on Tuesday about Miller's chances of pitching.

“Yeah, potentially,” said Stammen about Miller playing in the WBC Championship. “[Team USA] is the one managing the game. [The Padres] have a say in that decision, but ultimately they're trying to win a championship. We're all in that decision together… We'll see what happens.”

Miller is still a young pitcher, so he is gaining valuable experience from this event. If Miller is sent back out there to close the game against Venezuela, then he will give it everything he has. He has already proved that he is ready for the regular season.