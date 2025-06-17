Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers enter an offseason where they must address their issues at the center position.

The Lakers exceeded expectations by a solid margin, winning 50 games for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. However, they were unable to translate that into playoff success, losing in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

Their biggest issue throughout the series was lacking a solid big man. Jaxson Hayes played himself out of the rotation and Maxi Kleber only appeared in Game 5, showing the Lakers' dire need for better players at the position.

While they can address the issue in the offseason with the upcoming NBA draft and free agency, Hardwood Paroxysm's Matt Moore revealed there is really one avenue that will be available for the franchise.

“The Lakers’ center options are almost entirely trade ideas instead of free agency,” Moore said.

What's next for Lakers this offseason

Article Continues Below

The Lakers will have their fair share of options to consider this offseason. But no matter what, they will follow through on addressing the center issue among others to maximize the potential of the Luka Doncic and LeBron James duo.

Doncic and James complimented one another as high-level scorers and playmakers for the Lakers. They bounce off one another as they created numerous scoring opportunities for not only themselves but for their teammates as well.

To reach their ceiling as a star duo, getting centers who can stretch the floor while providing valuable rim protection will be the highest priority. Brook Lopez could be a solid big man off the bench with his perimeter shooting as he enters the twilight years of his career.

Two players who can elevate the Lakers at that position would be Myles Turner and Nic Claxton. Turner will be a free agent this offseason unless he signs an extension with the Indiana Pacers. As for Claxton, Los Angeles can acquire him via trade.

The Lakers will have plenty of optimism considering the progress they made this past season. However, returning to the NBA Finals will require important decisions, which may happen this offseason.