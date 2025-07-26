The college football recruiting summer circus is starting to slow down. Yet Florida State football landed a massive coup Saturday. Claiming a four-star victory over Ohio State and Georgia in the process.

Interior offensive lineman Da'Ron Parks is bringing size and power to FSU. The Charleston, West Virginia native also turned down Auburn along with the Buckeyes and Bulldogs, per Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals.

“Just a kid from WV going to Tally, GO NOLES,” Parks told Fawcett in revealing his verbal commitment.

“Tally” references Tallahassee — Parks' future collegiate home. He's adding an imposing 6-foot-5, 330-pound frame to the future Seminoles line.

Head coach Mike Norvell additionally adds the state of West Virginia's top prospect per On3/Rivals.

Florida State putting together top 20 recruiting class

Norvell is feeling the heat on the FSU campus. He faces a make-or-break 2024 campaign following the Seminoles' fall from grace in 2024.

His FSU team fell to 2-10 overall — marking the first two-win season in school history. And also representing FSU's worst campaign since 1974 when Darrell Mudra produced a 1-10 season (his team was even 0-11 the previous season).

Norvell and the ‘Noles are putting together a string of notable recruiting wins, though. Especially in early July.

Florida State pulled off landing five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon on July 6. Kennon spurned in-state rival Florida plus two more Southeastern Conference powers in LSU and Georgia for FSU.

Norvell and company claimed another big win on the trail even before the Kennon commitment. Four-star Earnest Rankins verbally chose the Seminoles on July 2. Ohio State even lost out on this opportunity to land Rankins over FSU.

Florida State has fielded a top 20 recruiting class across the nation. They rank No. 15 overall per 247Sports with 22 hard commits. Meanwhile, On3/Rivals places FSU up a notch at No. 14 in their recruiting ranking system. The Parks commit adds a guard/tackle swingman for Norvell and the ‘Noles.