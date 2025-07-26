The college football recruiting summer circus is starting to slow down. Yet Florida State football landed a massive coup Saturday. Claiming a four-star victory over Ohio State and Georgia in the process.

Interior offensive lineman Da'Ron Parks is bringing size and power to FSU. The Charleston, West Virginia native also turned down Auburn along with the Buckeyes and Bulldogs, per Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals.

“Just a kid from WV going to Tally, GO NOLES,” Parks told Fawcett in revealing his verbal commitment.

“Tally” references Tallahassee — Parks' future collegiate home. He's adding an imposing 6-foot-5, 330-pound frame to the future Seminoles line.

Head coach Mike Norvell additionally adds the state of West Virginia's top prospect per On3/Rivals.

Florida State putting together top 20 recruiting class

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Norvell is feeling the heat on the FSU campus. He faces a make-or-break 2024 campaign following the Seminoles' fall from grace in 2024.

His FSU team fell to 2-10 overall — marking the first two-win season in school history. And also representing FSU's worst campaign since 1974 when Darrell Mudra produced a 1-10 season (his team was even 0-11 the previous season).

Norvell and the ‘Noles are putting together a string of notable recruiting wins, though. Especially in early July.

Florida State pulled off landing five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon on July 6. Kennon spurned in-state rival Florida plus two more Southeastern Conference powers in LSU and Georgia for FSU.

Norvell and company claimed another big win on the trail even before the Kennon commitment. Four-star Earnest Rankins verbally chose the Seminoles on July 2. Ohio State even lost out on this opportunity to land Rankins over FSU.

Florida State has fielded a top 20 recruiting class across the nation. They rank No. 15 overall per 247Sports with 22 hard commits. Meanwhile, On3/Rivals places FSU up a notch at No. 14 in their recruiting ranking system. The Parks commit adds a guard/tackle swingman for Norvell and the ‘Noles.

More NCAA Football News
Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. and Clemson's T.J. Parker help lead the ACC's top returning pass rushers for 2025.
Top 5 pass rushers in the ACC for 2025 seasonLorenzo J Reyna ·
Jordon Hudson Bill Belichick
What Bill Belichick’s UNC football team really thinks of Jordon Hudson romanceAutumn Hawkins ·
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.
UCLA football got transfer portal ‘discounts’ after Nico Iamaleava signingTroy Finnegan ·
Former Philadelphia Eagles and Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson on the sidelines before the game against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field.
DeSean Jackson, Delaware State lose starting QB to transfer portalRandall Barnes ·
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts after a play against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium.
Ole Miss Rebels land Georgia safety despite Bulldogs interestRichard Pereira ·
Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor looks on during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
UTSA football’s Jeff Traylor, Owen McCown respond to viral Memphis playbook leakTroy Finnegan ·