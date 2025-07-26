What should have been a ho-hum game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians became quite eventful. The Royals lost rookie outfielder Jac Caglianone to a mysterious injury in the second inning. A few innings later, Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias made a highlight reel play to get Bobby Witt Jr. out at first base. The throw barely beat the All-Star shortstop.

Witt Jr. hit a rope off of Guardians starter Gavin Williams that probably should have been a hit. Instead, Arias ranged over to his right and made the play with a stellar throw.

Gabriel Arias had no business making this play on Bobby Witt Jr. pic.twitter.com/fA6sZkHDDZ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

For a player with a DWAR less than one, Arias made the play look easy. Witt Jr. is known as one of the fastest players in Major League Baseball. That time, however, Cleveland's starting shortstop refused to let him beat one out. The play helped keep the game at 1-2. Guardians catcher Bo Naylor tied the game with an RBI double two innings later.

Saturday's doubleheader could go a long way to determining the divisional pecking order. The Detroit Tigers have commanded the American League Central throughout the 2025 season. However, the Guardians' lead over the Royals has dwindled to just a few games. Both teams are in contention for the three AL wild card spots, and every game counts.

Despite the fact that both squads want to contend, Kansas City and Cleveland have been featured in trade deadline talks. Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has become a highly sought-after reliever. On the other side, teams have started kicking the tires on Seth Lugo. By the time July 31 passes, each team's goals for the season could be drastically different.

The pressure of the trade deadline makes the series even more important than an AL Central grudge match. Arias left the game in the seventh inning, but he put his fingerprints on the first game of the doubleheader. His play against Witt Jr. shows that even without Brayan Rocchio at shortstop, the Guardians will be just fine in the field.