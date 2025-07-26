The Los Angeles Dodgers began their weekend series against the Boston Red Sox with a 5-2 win. However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Red Sox manager Alex Cora were without key pieces. Boston put young star infielder Marcelo Mayer on their injured list. Roberts missed Mookie Betts because of personal issues that will keep him out of Saturday's matchup as well.

Los Angeles confirmed Betts' absence when their social media team released the team's starting lineup for Saturday's game. Miguel Rojas got the start at shortstop, filling Betts' spot in the lineup. The former All-Star has been dealing with personal issues recently, according to Roberts and the Dodgers. The organization hopes he can return to their lineup soon.

Without him on the field, more pressure is on the Los Angeles offense to produce runs. Rojas has called out himself and his teammates for letting Dodgers pitchers down in good starts. The team's stars hold themselves to a high standard, whether they are whole or not. Rojas and Co. have another chance to step up against one of league's best pitchers, Garret Crochet.

Betts' off-field issues have not seeped into the clubhouse, according to Roberts. Despite him being away from the team, the Dodgers have won two games straight and five of their last ten. They have a lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West. However, Los Angeles has their sights set on the NL's top seed. They are half a game behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

Shohei Ohtani continues to dominate for the Dodgers, whether Betts is in the lineup or not. However, the team is aware that having Betts at shortstop gives them their best shot at back-to-back titles. He is not the perennial MVP candidate he used to be, but he is still extremely valuable. Los Angeles hopes he is back for the series finale on Sunday at Fenway Park.

