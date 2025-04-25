Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James is currently in an unprecedented season in that he is in year 22 of his NBA career. The only other player in NBA history to have played a 22nd season was Vince Carter. When the Lakers tipped-off their opening round playoff series last weekend, James became the first player in NBA history to make the playoffs in his 22nd season. Carter did not reach the playoffs in his final year.

As LeBron James continues to show no signs of a decline in his play, the question that many fans have pondered is how much longer will the Lakers star continue his career. At least one NBA insider believes that James may have a master plan at extending his career.

During an appearance on ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd,’ longtime NBA insider Rachel Nichols suggested that the Luka Doncic trade extended James’ career at least for a few more years.

“There was a time in the middle of the season where we were thinking, hmm, maybe this is it,” Nichols said. “He’s played with his kid, he’s done what he’s wanted to do, maybe he’ll do the one more year on his contract.”

“Now, you’ve got his younger son Bryce, who is going to be at Arizona next year, and then potentially in the league the next year. There’s a lot of people who think he’s better than Bronny was at that age,” Nichols continued. “And maybe he’s going to stick around. . .What if, because Luka’s on the team, he can extend his career a few years, what if he gets two more?”

The ‘two more’ that Nichols was talking about clearly references championships. James has four NBA titles, and two more rings would tie him with Michael Jordan in championships.

It’s important to note though that this is all speculation and nobody has any inkling as to what James’ career plans are following this season. Contract-wise, he has a potential opt-out this offseason. It’s been speculated that he might continue to opt out and sign one-year contracts moving forward, but nothing is for sure.