LeBron James entered Crypto Arena the oldest player on the floor. But the Los Angeles Lakers star proved his athleticism is youthful. Especially during one ridiculous block against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 40-year-old James didn't stand and watch a transition moment involving Minnesota. James chased down Nickell Alexander-Walker like a lion hunting down an antelope. Alexander-Walker cut inside on the fly. But James showed up at the right moment — blocking the layup attempt with his right hand.

LEBRON JAMES CHASEDOWN BLOCK 😱pic.twitter.com/xe5VmJ9fbP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 20, 2025

Lakers fans exploded watching James chase down and deny the two. That sequence prevented Minnesota from taking a seven-point lead in the second quarter. Of course, that's not the first time James pulled something similar.

LeBron James block vs. Timberwolves reminder of another involving Lakers star

Many NBA fans will forever remember “The Block” in the 2016 NBA Finals. He chased down a potential layup and denied the two during that fateful Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors. That play eventually swung the momentum back to his Cleveland Cavaliers — winning that series on that evening in Oakland.

James even executed a similar stunt for the Lakers this season. The Lakers star called game on another insane block back on April 1. This one coming against Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets that sealed the L.A. win. Except James didn't sprint down the court for that swat.

LEBRON JAMES WITH THE HUGE BLOCK TO SEAL THE WIN 🔥pic.twitter.com/ZdfNXThD9z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2025

Naz Reid of Minnesota came back after the James block to hit a 24-foot three-pointer. That long range basket lifted the lead to 42-34. Donte DiVicenzo followed with a driving layup off an assist by Alexander-Walker. Reid banked one more three to make it 47-34.

The Lakers never wavered, however. James scored six points in the final 3:21 of the second. He threw down one dunk with 42.2 seconds left. Minnesota took a 59-48 lead into halftime. But again, James delivered the earliest epic moment — refusing to show his age.