LeBron James is widely expected to return for at least one more NBA season following the Los Angeles Lakers’ early playoff exit in the 2024-25 campaign, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The 40-year-old completed his 22nd season in the league as the Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games during the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Despite the disappointing outcome, Charania stated on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday that retirement is not currently on the table for James.

“There is no expectation for LeBron James to retire,” Charania said. “My understanding is he’ll play at least another NBA season.”

James remained a high-impact player for the Lakers throughout the 2024-25 season. He averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and one steal per game while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from three. It marked the first season since his rookie campaign in 2003-04 that he averaged fewer than 25 points per game.

In the postseason, James elevated his production. Over the five-game series against Minnesota, he averaged 25.4 points, nine rebounds, 5.6 assists, two steals, and 1.8 blocks in 40.7 minutes per game, while shooting 48.9% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc. He led the Lakers in rebounds, steals, and blocks during the series.

Looking ahead, the 2025-26 season would be James’ 23rd in the NBA — the most in league history. Charania noted the symbolic significance of that milestone, alongside other factors that could influence James’ decision to keep playing.

“You think about next year, 2025-26… it will be year 23, that would set a league record. Year 23 for number 23,” Charania said. “The All-Star Game is in Los Angeles, he’d potentially be playing in Los Angeles. There’s a lot of stars that would align for next season, potentially if that’s what LeBron James decides.”

“There's no expectation for LeBron James to retire.. My understanding is that he will play at least another NBA season” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/unTTGf8Mkn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

James will turn 41 in December, but age has not significantly slowed his productivity. Additionally, the prospect of playing with his youngest son, Bryce James, could keep him in the league even beyond next year.

“Another thing, Pat, is does the Bryce James — his son — does that factor play into it at all?” Charania added. “His son is gonna be potentially draft eligible in 2026, next year, so if he feels at some point next year that Bryce James might be an NBA player, might be a draft eligible player, does he extend that window?”

While the Lakers face critical offseason decisions regarding roster construction and the coaching staff, James’ presence remains the foundation of the franchise. His expected return for the 2025-26 season ensures Los Angeles remains relevant in both basketball and business terms, with his longevity and legacy continuing to shape the NBA landscape.