Moments after a 103-96 Game 5 season-ending loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James had advice for Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards. The Lakers made franchise history as a three seed, becoming the first to not advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

James and Edwards shook hands after the final buzzer of the best-of-seven series. James told Edwards to take things to another level.

“Make that next step now. Come on,” James said.

"Make that next step now. Come on." LeBron James with some words of wisdom to Anthony Edwards after Lakers-Timberwolves Game 5 💯 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/r00DOK1g7B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards had 15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks in the series finale. However, Rudy Gobert stole the show, leading the Timberwolves with 27 points, 24 rebounds, and two blocks. The Lakers trailed throughout most of the night.

Luka Doncic suffered a back injury and headed to the locker room toward the end of the second quarter but returned in the second half. He finished with 28 points on 7-of-18 attempts, nine assists, seven rebounds, and one steal. Rui Hachimura added 23 points, four rebounds, and one block. James ended with 22 points on 9-of-21 shooting, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

The Timberwolves will face the winner of the Houston Rockets-Golden State Warriors series. The Warriors are leading the series 3-2.

LeBron James mentions Anthony Davis after Lakers' loss

LeBron James shut down a small-ball question by referencing his former teammate in Mavericks center Anthony Davis. The Timberwolves outrebounded the Lakers, 54-37, using their size in guys like Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid to their advantage to clean the glass.

After the loss, James, when asked if the Lakers needed more size in the frontcourt to keep up with the Timberwolves, reminded everyone of what happened the last time a Lakers player suggested the team acquire a center.

“No comment. My guy, AD, said what he needed, and then he was gone the following week,” James said. “So I got no comment. I put that uniform on every night. I give it everything I had, and that’s all that matters.”

"No comment. My guy AD said what he needed, and then he was gone the following week." LeBron James on the Lakers playing with no center since the Luka Doncic 👀

pic.twitter.com/Ph3Vt2LwNV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the Lakers traded rookie Dalton Knecht to the Hornets for center Mark Williams, the deal collapsed due to Williams’ failed physical. Many wonder if things would have played out differently if the Lakers had Williams’ size in the middle against Randle, Gobert, and the Timberwolves.

Others ponder how the first-round series would have played out if Davis had never been traded for Luka Doncic.

In his 22nd regular season, James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds. In the postseason, James posted 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.8 blocks against the Timberwolves.