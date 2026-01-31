The Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Washington Wizards in a road contest on Friday with the hopes of winning their 29th game of the season. LeBron James showed off his athleticism like it was 2015 again with an impressive alley-oop slam.

In the second quarter of the contest, center Deandre Ayton caught a pass from teammate Luka Doncic in the middle of the key. The Wizards' defense collapsed on Ayton, leaving a lane wide open on the left side of the rim. James drove toward the basket and caught a lob pass from Ayton to slam it down with his left hand.

LEBRON JAMES THROWS IT DOWN WITH THE LEFT HAND 😱💥 WOW! pic.twitter.com/83XI8AigJi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2026

That's the type of play we've seen the 41-year-old forward make throughout his entire career. Amazingly, he is still capable of making athletic dunks like that even in his 23rd season in the NBA. Perhaps we'll see more of this as the 2025-26 campaign moves forward.

Ultimately, the Lakers are running away with this one, as L.A. is up 108-84 entering the fourth quarter. Through three quarters of play, James has put up some solid numbers, as he's recorded 18 points, two rebounds, and four assists so far, while owning a 53.8% field goal percentage. He'll have a chance to add to those numbers in the fourth quarter.

Friday's game against the Wizards is LeBron James' 30th game of the season. In the 29 games he played before this contest, the four-time NBA Champion is averaging 22.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. He's also shooting 50.2% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the three-point line.