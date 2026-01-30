The Los Angeles Lakers have a big game with the New York Knicks this Sunday at Madison Square Garden. After LeBron James possibly played his last game in Cleveland, there is a chance it will be his last at the Garden, and many fans recognize it, according to the New York Post.

“Tickets on the secondary market for Sunday's Lakers-Knicks showdown have been purchased for an average of $912, according to TickPick, which is the most expensive in the NBA since Kobe Bryant's final game since 2016,” The New York Post wrote on X.

There have been many good memories for the future Hall-of-Famer, including last season when James torched the Knicks for 33 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists, achieving a triple double. Now, with his career possibly at the end, fans are doing everything they can to see him one last time.

Article Continues Below

James has always enjoyed playing at Madison Square Garden, and it holds a fond place in his heart. He has averaged 28.6 points, 7.6 assists, and seven rebounds in 31 career games against the Knicks at the Garden throughout his career. Currently, he is averaging 22 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game for the Lakers while shooting 50.2% from the floor.

James has been iffy about retirement all season and has not really made a case about it. Yet, the rumors are getting louder, especially as he continues the season. Year 23 for James has had mixed results. Although the James retirement plan is not set in stone, fans are still preparing. Many would expect him to have a retirement tour. However, fans in New York are not taking that chance, and shelling their pockets to see James play one more time, and possibly, one last time, at the Garden.