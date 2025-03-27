LeBron James made waves this week when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and made shocking comments. It was the first time we've really seen LeBron appear on a media platform other than his own and be completely candid. It was unprecedented in the sports media space, and that is why McAfee is so successful. However, some of the comments James made ruffled the feathers of Stephen A. Smith and were also aimed at Brian Windhorst.

All parties have differing levels of history with each other. Windhorst and LeBron have been closely connected throughout their careers, as King James is the real reason Windhorst came to fame with ESPN. Windhorst has been covering James' career since his early days with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the respect isn't necessarily mutual. While Windhorst gives flowers to Lebron for his success, James views their relationship as manufactured by the NBA insider.

“I've seen Brian Windhorst on one of these shows not too long ago… This guy says he's like my f***ing best friend,” James said. “These guys are just weird.”

Smith was among the first to defend Windhorst on his podcast. He is likely upset by some of LeBron's comments about him, which further fired him up about Windhorst.

“I have worked with Brian Windhorst for years. Never once did he say that LeBron was a best friend,” Smith said. “Matter of fact, years earlier, it was LeBron who sat in front of the microphones and said probably nobody knows me better than Brian Windhorst, who's been covering me since I was a junior in high school. But that's how he talked about him.”

So, why are these three people connected, and how did it all begin?

LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith's rocky relationship

Smith has been critical of LeBron in the past, but it was mostly swept under the rug. It reached a boiling point earlier this month when James confronted Smith during a game. Smith has been commenting on his various shows about LeBron's son, Bronny, and James decided it was time to defend his son. The incident caused Smith to backtrack on some of his comments, but other events led to the current situation.

“That wasn't a basketball player confronting me, that was a parent, that was a father, and I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard,” Smith said. “By all accounts, he’s obviously a wonderful family man and a wonderful father who cares very deeply about his son.”

Smith was willing to backtrack on all of his Bronny comments, but LeBron's going public about their beef on McAfee's show has lit another fire under the ESPN personality. He went viral on Thursday morning by verbally attacking LeBron on First Take.

“That's how petty you've become? … When has LeBron James ever done something like that? … This man is in his feelings,” Smith said. “I wonder why? Could it be because I don't believe you're the GOAT?”

Smith won't stop digging in his heels with this beef. LeBron will likely try to distance himself from the drama, but it'll be hard after his comments. The drama with Windhorst is more likely to be swept under the rug.

Brian Windhorst's coverage of LeBron James

Windhorst and LeBron go way back, even if they aren't “best friends”. Windhorst began covering James during his high school playing career, and then transitioned to the Cavaliers after the 2003 draft. He was the youngest traveling NBA beat writer during LeBron's rookie season. James was a massive reason why Windhorst gained worldwide recognition, as he also co-wrote the book ‘The Franchise: LeBron James and the Remaking of the Cleveland Cavaliers' in 2007.

The pair's journey didn't end when James left the Cavaliers, as Windhorst joined ESPN in 2010 as a Miami Heat reporter. Windhorst made guest appearances as a columnist and an analyst on First Take before the move, but it became a full-time gig with the much-anticipated James move. It's safe to say Windhorst may not have gotten with ESPN as quickly if it wasn't for his LeBron expertise.

When James re-signed with the Cavaliers in 2014, Windhorst was hired by ESPN Cleveland as the team's beat reporter and analyst. He also had a weekly program on the station. Windhorst has become more of a household name in recent years and now covers the entire NBA for ESPN. However, LeBron's stance about Windhorst makes sense if they don't have a personal relationship, but he has been following him around his entire career.

Windhorst has also written three additional books about LeBron. They may not be best friends, but Windhorst can thank LeBron for his growing stardom and bank account.