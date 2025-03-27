After Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James dismissed Brian Windhorst as his friend, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith stood up for his colleague at the four-lettered network. Smith claims James misquoted Windhorst, referring to LeBron as his best friend, and considers the astute journalist one of the Lakers’ All-Star’s allies in the media.

Smith defended Windhorst on a recent episode of the Stephen A Smith Show.

“I have worked with Brian Windhorst for years. Never once did he say that LeBron was a best friend,” Smith said. “Matter of fact, years earlier, it was LeBron who sat in front of the microphones and said probably nobody knows me better than Brian Windhorst, who’s been covering me since I was a junior in high school. But that’s how he talked about him.”

Smith added that Windhorst is not only a stellar NBA journalist but also one who often defends James amid scrutiny.

“Brian Windhorst is an exceptional commentator who does a phenomenal job at ESPN. My show, Get Up, NBA Today, SportsCenter,” Smith added. “Goes and covers the game. He is one of the elite people covering the NBA in this world, and nobody, I repeat, nobody defends LeBron James more than that man! And look what LeBron James did.”

James dissed Windhorst on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show.

“I’ve seen Brian Windhorst on one of these shows not too long ago,” James said. “This guy says he’s like my f****** best friend. These guys are just weird.”

James also took a jab at Smith for continuing to discuss his confrontation over his son, Bronny James.

Stephen A Smith says he would have ‘swung on’ LeBron James

ESPN’s Stephen A Smith addressed fans questioning if Smith would have retaliated had things turned physical with Lakers All-Star LeBron James. Smith said he would have defended himself on his X, formerly Twitter.

“Nice try, folks. On my show, I said I would’ve swung on @KingJames had he slapped me — like lots of y’all said I was scared he would’ve done a few weeks ago,” Smith said.

Smith also admitted it wouldn’t have turned out well for him in the hypothetical altercation.