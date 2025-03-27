For weeks, Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James have been going back and forth with each in which has been one of the more surprising beefs going on in the NBA right now. After James addressed the situation on the Pat McAfee Show and Smith responded on his podcast, the Los Angeles Star posted a video on his Instagram of Smith boxing.

Of course the next morning on First Take, Smith responded.

“That's how petty you've become? … When has LeBron James ever done something like that? … This man is in his feelings,” Smith said. “I wonder why? Could it be because I don't believe you're the GOAT?”

Later on in the segment, Smith then brought up Kobe Bryant and Dwayne Wade.

“I never brought up really & never really discussed why you were not at Kobe Bryant's memorial service,” Smith said. “I never really brought up or discussed why you did not attend Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame induction.”

At this point, it seems like Smith is trying to get personal, which is the reason why all of this started in the first place, according to James. Earlier in the season, Smith criticized James for having Bronny playing in a game, and also called out his fathering skills.

That led to James confronting Smith during the third quarter of the Lakers and Knicks game. From there, it has been nothing but constant trolling and back-and-forth going on between the two. It's obvious that Smith doesn't have a problem milking the situation because it's getting him views, but it also looked like James doesn't mind responding either, and this is the most he's been engaged with a situation like this in his entire career.

It's uncertain when they will both stop, but it's obvious that these two are not very fond of each other right now.