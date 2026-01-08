When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, the biggest question surrounding the reigning Super Bowl champions has been their offensive identity, or lack thereof.

After saying goodbye to Kellen Moore and replacing him with Kevin Patullo during the spring, the Eagles' offense has been a shell of its former glory, going silent for entire drives, quarters, or even games in a very up-and-down regular season as fans openly questioned the team's ceiling.

Discussing the concept with reporters on Wednesday, head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters he believes that the best teams have a strong identity and rely on that when the going gets tough.

“You have to have an identity of what you want to do. I think it starts with that as having an identity, but there's a fine line there too is like, ‘Hey, I want to run this because this is part of our identity.' Well, you might have to do some different things to get out of some [situations] — ‘Hey, okay, well maybe we don't run it versus this, or maybe we don't run it versus that because setting yourself up, and for a bad play potentially,'” Sirianni explained via John Clark.

“But I think it always starts with an identity. I think the best teams are always going to have an identity that they rest on and that's what we've been trying to continue to accomplish throughout this year. We know a lot of the things that we are good at and that we want to continue to try to press, but they're watching tape too, and they're going to have answers for that. And so yeah, there are things that you can call and run, and there's some things that part of your identity that you call on your terms, and you have both of those things as you comb through.”

Asked explicitly if the Eagles have found their identity, Sirianni said yes, noting that outside of a half against the Bills, Philadelphia has been playing well on offense down the stretch.

“I do, I do. I think we are continuing to get better through that, and I think that it's shown in some of these last games, and obviously Buffalo, we had a bad half where we didn't do a good enough job at coaching,” Sirianni said. “We didn't do a good enough job playing. But yeah, I think we have.”

Have the Eagles really figured it all out? Will they be able to attack Robert Saleh's defense for a full 60 minutes as fans go wild at The Linc? Or will things get quiet with the season on the line, even if they ultimately pull out the win? Fans will find out soon enough.