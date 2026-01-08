It appeared that Zeon Chriss was headed to Southern University to be Marshall Faulk's QB1. But, per a report by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer, Chriss is now set to go to Tulane.

Houston QB Zeon Chriss is now expected to transfer to Tulane, sources tell @mzenitz and I for @CBSSports. https://t.co/bbiVlk0P3X https://t.co/vMUOq1UQ4Z pic.twitter.com/0i9W3VHrcI — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 6, 2026 Expand Tweet

On Monday, Zenitz reported that Chriss was headed to Baton Rouge to suit up for Southern as one of Faulk's first high profile recruits of his tenure. He formally played for Houston, a program he joined in 2024, finishing the season with 824 yards and four touchdowns with eight interceptions. He didn't see the field often this season, but threw for one touchdown in a game against College Football Playoff contender Texas Tech on October 4th.

Article Continues Below

Before his time with Houston, he started his college career at Louisiana. He finished his freshman season in 2023 with 1,222 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions while also rushing for 492 yards and 6 rushing touchdowns. His best game came against Texas State, where he threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns as well as 67 yards and one touchdown on October 7, 2023.

But, perhaps the immediate success of Tulane was too much to pass up for Chriss. Tulane finished this season 11-3, winning the American Athletic Conference. They were able to earn a trip to the College Football Playoffs, slotted to face Ole Miss. But, the Rebels were just too much for the Green Wave as they lost 41-10.

Faulk now has to find another QB option in the transfer portal, as frequent starter Jalen Wood entered the transfer portal early this week.