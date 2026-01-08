Tulane Green Wave has officially secured its next quarterback addition through the transfer portal, adding experienced dual-threat signal-caller Zeon Chriss as the program reshapes its roster under new head coach Will Hall.

Chriss arrives in New Orleans with starting experience at multiple stops. A Baton Rouge native and Madison Prep product, he spent the 2024 season at the Houston Cougars after transferring from the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The move was first reported by CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz.

“Tulane has now signed Houston QB transfer Zeon Chriss, Chris Hummer and I have learned. Chriss started seven games at Houston in 2024. Before Houston, was the starting QB at Louisiana.” Zenitz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

That report was later confirmed when Chriss announced his commitment on Instagram on Wednesday with a caption “To God be the Glory,” ending days of speculation linking the former Houston quarterback to the Green Wave.

Article Continues Below

With the Cougars, Chriss made 11 appearances and started seven games, completing 83 of 130 passes for 824 yards in the 2024-25 College football regular season. While his passing numbers included four touchdowns and eight interceptions, his athleticism stood out, as he added 388 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

His role diminished late in the year after Houston added the Texas A&M Aggies transfer Conner Weigman, limiting Chriss to reserve duty in four games. Still, 2024 marked the most consistent playing time of his Houston tenure.

Before that, Chriss showed more efficiency at Louisiana. During the 2023 season with the Ragin’ Cajuns, he started seven games, completing 102 of 153 passes for 1,222 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 492 yards and six touchdowns, showcasing the dual-threat ability Tulane values at the position.

Chriss now enters a quarterback room that includes Ball State transfer Kadin Semonza, along with redshirt freshmen Cade Scott and Jay Beamon. Spring practice is expected to feature an open competition, giving Chriss a clear opportunity to compete for the starting role.

Chriss’ experience across multiple systems and conferences gives Tulane flexibility and upside. If he can pair his athleticism with improved consistency, the Green Wave may have found a quarterback capable of stabilizing the offense and pushing the program forward in the coming season.