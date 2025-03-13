NBA legend Dwyane Wade, former teammate of LeBron James during the Miami Heat’s Big Three era, has weighed in on the ongoing feud between James and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Speaking to TMZ, Wade said he has “love” for both guys but defended James’ decision to confront Smith during the Los Angeles Lakers’ overtime win against the New York Knicks last week.

“I would have walked up on him the same way,” Wade said, revealing what he told Smith directly.

Stephen A. Smith addresses LeBron James confrontation as Dwyane Wade picks his side

The confrontation stemmed from Smith’s past comments regarding James’ son, Bronny. Smith first spoke about the encounter on First Take, stating that James unexpectedly approached him courtside. He later elaborated on The Stephen A. Smith Show, clarifying what was said and disputing reports that James used derogatory language.

“Let me just put to bed a couple of things that have been reported that are false,” Smith said. “People were talking about LeBron called me out my name. I saw somebody say he called me a b****. Somebody said he called me a punk, and this; none of that is true.”

Smith described James as visibly upset during their interaction.

“He approached me during the game and said, ‘Stop f****** with my son. That’s my f****** son. Stop f****** with my son,’” Smith recalled.

James has not publicly addressed the matter, but several of his former teammates have shown support. Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson previously reacted to Smith’s comments on social media, with Love questioning Smith’s claim that he had no choice but to discuss the confrontation after it went viral.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are dealing with another challenge as James is sidelined with a groin strain suffered during Saturday’s loss to the Boston Celtics. Without him, the team has dropped two straight games and will look to snap their losing streak in upcoming matchups against the Milwaukee Bucks (36-28) on Thursday night and the Denver Nuggets (42-24) on Friday night.

Los Angeles, now 40-23, remains in the playoff race but faces a crucial stretch as it navigates its four-game road trip without its leading star.