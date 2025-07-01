The Los Angeles Lakers wasted no time making moves in NBA Free Agency. After losing Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets, the Lakers quickly pivoted to Jake LaRavia. The Lakers locked LaRavia in with a two-year, $12 million deal.

The 6-foot-7 sharpshooting wing emerged as one of the more intriguing under-the-radar options this offseason. Memphis declined his fourth-year option last November, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

LaRavia later joined the Sacramento Kings and flashed the kind of two-way potential that caught the eyes of evaluators. He shot 42% from deep and displayed improved playmaking skills that quietly drew admiration around the league.

“Everyone can use a player like him,” a Western Conference executive told The Athletic. Another league executive praised LaRavia’s toughness, shooting touch, and growing ability to create off the dribble.

With multiple teams expressing interest, the Lakers made an early push.

LaRavia is represented by the same agency team as Austin Reaves, and the two share more than just agents. During a lengthy interview this summer, Reaves made a surprise cameo, he happened to be driving the car LaRavia was in. That light moment hinted at chemistry already forming behind the scenes.

According to league sources, Rob Pelinka and new head coach JJ Redick outlined a detailed vision for LaRavia’s role. Redick highlighted how he plans to use the young wing spacing the floor, defending multiple spots and developing in a structured system. Their pitch landed well.

“Hope Lakers fans are as excited as I am,” LaRavia posted on social media. “Let’s work.”

The Lakers’ offseason is far from over. Signing LaRavia in NBA Free Agency could prove to be a smart move for the Lakers, If they find the right center to anchor the lineup.

More importantly, this measured approach reflects a subtle shift in team-building philosophy. Rather than chasing splashy, short-term solutions, the Lakers appear committed to calculated, long-term planning.

With JJ Redick bringing a system-oriented mindset to the bench and Rob Pelinka continuing to prioritize roster flexibility, Los Angeles may finally be embracing a more methodical strategy. For a franchise long known for big-name swings, this pivot feels intentional, and potentially transformative.

So, is this the beginning of a more disciplined, forward-thinking Lakers rebuild, one built on patience, development, and a clearer identity?