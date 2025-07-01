Deandre Ayton is one of the most intriguing NBA free agents on the market this summer, and it looks like the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are the most interested in acquiring his services.

By trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic and with their midseason trade for Mark Williams falling apart due to a failed physical, the Lakers were left without a suitable big down the stretch of the regular season and in the playoffs. The end result was a 4-1 first-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, whose Rudy Gobert dominated the much smaller Lakers in Game 5 inside.

The Bucks are also without their center now after Brook Lopez signed a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers at the beginning of free agency, which could make the coming days very interesting in the Ayton sweepstakes.

“Ayton was clearly the team’s top priority,” The Athletic's Dan Woike wrote about the Lakers. “He was picked first in the same draft as Dončić, shares an agency with Dončić under Bill Duffy, who heads WME basketball, and is best equipped to give the Lakers the rolling lob threat Dončić has thrived alongside.

“… However, there’s competition. The Milwaukee Bucks, who lost Lopez to the Clippers in free agency, are trying to remain competitive and have access to the full mid-level exception after some cap creativity and a need for a center — giving them the ability to offer roughly $6 million more than the Lakers.”

Both the Lakers and Bucks are under a certain amount of pressure to deliver this offseason; LeBron James' agent has already introduced the possibility of him requesting a trade, while the Bucks, like the Lakers with James and Doncic, have Giannis Antetokounmpo to try to please in terms of fielding a competitive roster.

It remains to be seen if Ayton will truly be a game-changer with either the Lakers or Bucks. Although he was picked first overall in 2018, he has largely failed to live up to the hype, particularly since Doncic, a perennial MVP contender and five-time All-NBA selection, was drafted just two picks later.

Throughout his career, there have been persistent questions about Ayton's work ethic and competitive fire, which could be why the Portland Trail Blazers resorted to buying out the rest of his contract rather than execute a trade. Reports detailing his buyout indicated that Ayton approached Portland about the buyout so he could play for a competitive team.

Despite the buyout, Ayton is eligible to sign with any team regardless of the cap apron they are in.