The Los Angeles Lakers have been quiet so far at the NBA trade deadline, seeming content to roll with their roster as is for the rest of the season. However, that doesn't mean that Rob Pelinka and company aren't looking to make some moves along the margins as the deadline approaches.

Recently, NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported on the Lakers' talks with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Among teams to speak with the Timberwolves lately, the Los Angeles Lakers expressed interest in swingman Donte DiVincenzo, sources said,” reported Siegel.

However, there was apparently a Giannis Antetokounmpo-sized roadblock in the proceedings.

“These talks have not progressed to anything significant, as the Timberwolves would only consider moving DiVincenzo if it helped them pull off a trade for Giannis. The Lakers don't appear to have any valuable assets that could aid Minnesota's quest for Giannis other than their future 2031 first-round pick,” reported Siegel.

The Timberwolves have been listed as a possible Antetokounmpo trade suitor for a few days now, and that speculation only grew on Tuesday, when Minnesota involved itself in a three-team deal with the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons that seemed to only have financial benefits for the Timberwolves. Many speculated that the deal was designed in order to clear the way for a much bigger deal to come, with Antetokounmpo being the obvious candidate to fill that role.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have been playing some solid basketball as of late but still have some glaring needs on their roster, including a lack of both viable perimeter defenders and rotational frontcourt players. While Luka Doncic is continuing to perform at an MVP level, Los Angeles runs the risk of getting exposed in the playoffs once again if they are unable to make a move in the coming days.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday afternoon at 3:00 pm ET.