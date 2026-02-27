Few buildings in the world have become as iconic as the original Fabulous Forum, now known as the Kia Forum or just “The Forum,” hosting countless legends during its years of operation. Drawing stars from all over Los Angeles and hosting the Los Angeles Lakers, fans were always in for a show whenever attending The Forum. Nike will release a new Kobe 3 sneaker paying homage to the magical moments and unmistakable vibe of the venue.

The Forum opened in 1967 in Inglewood, California as an architecture marvel at the time and immediately became one of the most recognized indoor venues in the world. The arena housed the Los Angeles Lakers throughout the “Showtime Lakers” era, along with the Los Angeles Kings and Wayne Gretzky gracing the ice.

The Lakers notably moved to the Staples Center in 1999, but not before Kobe Bryant was able to play his first three seasons (1996, 1997, 1998) on the same floor that legends like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar graced during their iconic careers. Honoring that early “Mamba Magic,” this pair is inspired by the lights illuminating The Forum during it's heyday.

Nike Kobe 3 Low “Mamba Magic”

Donned on the updated Nike Kobe 3 Low silhouette, the colorway is identified as Doll/Pink Foam/White to emulate the light pinks lights around The Forum. We see a lavender purple along the rubber webbed uppers, appearing slighty translucent to match the lighter shade along the outsole. A black streak along the midsole feeds into the back heel plate, matching itself to the black sockliner.

While the looks are still limited, we see chrome Nike branding throughout as well as on the Mamba tongue logo. The laces and tongue are finished in white mesh to provide further contrast, completing the overall palette for this interesting colorway.

We're still awaiting word on an official release date, but the Nike Kobe 3 Low “Mamba Magic” is expected to drop sometime during the spring season of 2026. Expect an online release through Nike SNKRS along with a more selective stock at partnering Nike locations.