Austin Reaves helped guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-115 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves with a game-winning floater at the buzzer. The moment was a pivotal part of an elite showing that saw him drop 28 points and tally 16 assists.

Reaves has enjoyed a strong start to the new season, and he’s made history in the process.

According to the NBA, Reaves is just the third player to ever record 170+ points and 50+ assists through the first 5 games. Additionally, the 27-year-old became the seventh player to tally 25+ points and 5+ assists in each of the first 5 games of a season, and the only Laker to do so since Jerry West in 1970-1971.

A HISTORIC start for Austin Reaves through 5 games… 34.2 PPG | 5.6 RPG | 10.0 APG ⭐️ 3rd player EVER to record 170+ PTS & 50+ AST through the first 5 games

⭐️ 7th player EVER to tally 25+ PTS & 5+ AST in each of the first 5 games of a season… and the only Laker to do so… pic.twitter.com/D8Dpke0tYt — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2025

The Arkansas native has stepped up while All-Star teammates LeBron James and Luka Doncic have dealt with injuries. Across the first five games of the season, he’s averaged 34.2 points and 10 assists while shooting roughly 53 percent from the field.

“Obviously we know how good he is, whether he’s first, second, third, fourth option, whatever,” Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt told Dan Woike of The Athletic. “But for now, for the world to see what we already knew — obviously we don’t want anybody to get injured but when injuries happen, this gives people opportunity to showcase other stuff — he’s proving right now what he could do with that.”

Lakers head coach JJ Redick said that Reaves had already created a name for himself as a player and had also made significant strides as a leader this season.

“He’s established himself as a bad dude. He did that last year. I think leaguewide, he was viewed as a really good player. Maybe some people viewed him — what tier he is, I don’t know. I don’t care about that. But last year, I think he established himself as a bad dude,” Redick said. “He’s done it. For me, I think the big thing is he’s established himself as the leader. He’s one of the leaders — or the leader — on the court. And that’s big time. That’s what we want. That’s what we need from him, and he’s done that.”

Reaves is off to a hot start, and it will be interesting to see how his role develops once James and Doncic both return.