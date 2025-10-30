The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-115 as Austin Reaves hit a game-winner to secure the victory. After the shot, the celebration ensued, and Lakers reporter Khobi Price got a unique reaction to the game-winning shot.

“We got the coldest white boys in the league! We got the coldest white boys!”, a Lakers player told Price after the buzzer beater, highlighting the pride in Reaves, and how his leadership helped propel the purple and gold to victory. Reaves was humble when talking about the game-winning shot, reiterating his love for the game and his coaching staff.

The game-winning shot was so revered that LeBron James and Luka Doncic lost their mind over the finish. Ultimately, it was a game where neither played due to respective injuries, and both had to watch from the bench. But this game was wild, even when it seemed to be a blowout win in the making.

The Lakers led 95-75 in the third quarter, and things seemed to be in hand. However, the Timberwolves battled back, chipping away at the lead. The Wolves took the lead with 10 seconds left in the game after Julius Randle finished with a layup that put the Target Center into a massive frenzy. When the Lakers attempted to make a play, things stalled when Rudy Gobert committed a foul. But with seven seconds, Reaves played ISO ball and swerved Gobert to the right (where he would not be at the basket) and drove toward the hoop for the game-winning shot.

Reaves finished with 28 points while shooting 9 for 24 to lead the team. Meanwhile, Jake LaRavia added 27 points while shooting 10 for 11. Despite the Lakers coughing up a 20-point lead and the team going cold in the fourth quarter, Reaves dug down deep and was able to put the finishing touches on a tough road victory.

Reaves countered the Randle shot with one of his own, showing why he is one of the better players on this team and capable of carrying them when needed. The Lakers will continue their mini road trip, heading to Tennessee to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Halloween.