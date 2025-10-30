Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has enjoyed a stellar start to the new season. The 27-year-old’s first five games of the campaign have helped him carve his own place in NBA history and have captured the attention of one NBA legend in particular.

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett recently claimed that Reaves could be looking to put on a show to attract attention from the rest of the league.

“Shidddd…. Idk, Austin Reaves might be auditioning for a number 1 spot somewhere in his mind,” Garnett tweeted. Check the history without Luka and Bron. Let’s see…”

Reaves rejected a $89.2 million contract extension this past offseason and could opt out of his current deal at the end of the year. It is possible that another team could look to construct a trade for Reaves or sign him down the road.

Across the first five games of the season, Reaves has averaged 34.2 points and 10 assists while shooting roughly 53 percent from the field and around 39 percent from distance.

Article Continues Below

These marks will likely fall once LeBron James and Luka Doncic return from their respective injuries, but opposing clubs could see Reaves’ latest showings as a sign that he is ready to lead his own squad.

Before the start of the season, Reaves acknowledged that there was a chance he could be traded, given that he did not sign an extension with the Lakers.

“I thought that there was a good chance for, like, a week after I declined the extension that there was a possibility I’d get traded,” Reaves told The Athletic. “I mean, it’s still a possibility.”

Reaves may not be openly seeking a new home, but as Garnett partially suggested, he could be playing with the desire to showcase his full potential.