The Los Angeles Lakers are without their two best players in LeBron James and Luka Doncic, but that doesn't mean they're going to be down and out. Austin Reaves has stepped up in their place, and he has kept the Lakers afloat, scoring at a high level and making plays for others.

In the Lakers' latest game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Reaves knocked down the game-winner, which added to his amazing week of basketball. While the Inside the NBA crew was breaking down the game-winner, Kenny Smith made a statement that caught everyone off guard.

“I am the new Jeremy Lin, I am [also known as] baby Luka [Doncic] and I am shooting this shot to win,” Smith said.

(via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/LQOEh1qEG1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2025

The rest of the crew did not agree with Smith's comments.

“Jeremy Lin is a little bit of a stretch,” Ernie Johnson said.

“He's been good for a few years,” Charles Barkley said.

If Smith thought he was just going to catch heat from his guys at the desk, he was wrong. Reddit had a field day with Smith's comments, and it almost felt like they were disappointed in the comparison he made.

“What lol? He's in his 5th season. He's already started 26 playoff games,” one user said.

“And his career high was already like 43. 51 didn't come out of nowhere.' Just say you don't pay attention Kenny and move on,” another user said.

It was definitely a hot take from Smith, especially when looking at how Lin came onto the scene. He happened to come out of nowhere and had a great stretch of games for the New York Knicks. Before then, nobody knew much about him.

As for Reaves, he's been playing good for the past few years and has helped the Lakers make playoff runs. Reaves has been a contributor for some time; Lin was just getting started.

For the Lakers to keep winning games while Doncic and James are out, Reaves is going to have to keep playing at a high level. He may not have to score 40 and 50 points a game, but he has to have a big impact on the game. At the same time, other players on the team need to step up as well.

Doncic is supposed to be out for too long, so if Reaves can hold down the fort for a little longer, the Lakers should be in good shape.