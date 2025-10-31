As Cincinnati Bengals defensive star Trey Hendrickson deals with a hip injury ahead of the contest against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, it looks like his status has been revealed. While Hendrickson is involved in Bengals rumors ahead of the trade deadline, there are questions about whether this could be the star played his last game with the team.

In any case, Cincinnati is listing Hendrickson as “doubtful” with the hip injury, according to Ian Rapoport.

“The Bengals list Joe Flacco (AC joint sprain) as questionable, while DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) is doubtful,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hendrickson played in last Sunday's game against the New York Jets after missing a game with the same hip injury. However, Hendrickson would reaggravate the hip injury in the contest facing the Jets, leading to likely another game missed, as so far this season, the 30-year-old has recorded four sacks and 11 total tackles.

Bengals' Trey Hendrickson also in trade rumors despite hip injury

Article Continues Below

Though it remains to be seen if the Bengals will accept any trade offer regarding Hendrickson, it does seem that the team has no doubt received some, but none that have intrigued them. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN would report on Wednesday that Cincinnati has “rebuffed trade inquiries,” and that there are no plans to deal the star pass rusher.

“Up to this point, the Bengals have rebuffed trade inquiries, and sources have maintained that Cincinnati has no plans to trade Hendrickson right now,” Fowler wrote. “The Cowboys and 49ers are among the interested teams, though San Francisco made a move for a pass rusher Tuesday night.”

“The question becomes: Will the Bengals' win-loss record change things? A loss to Chicago on Sunday would drop Cincinnati to 3-6. The AFC North should remain wide open for a while — an 8-9 or 9-8 record might be good enough this season — so perhaps the Bengals cling to that hope and retain their premier edge rusher,” Fowler continued.

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Hendrickson gets dealt or plays Sunday against the Bears, though fans will be monitoring every situation dealing with the FAU product.