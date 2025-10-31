The 2025 Detroit Lions have been playing well this season despite losing their offensive and defensive coordinators from last season. The offense, in particular, has many weapons to utilize. Still, one key receiver, Jameson Williams, has not been a big part of the offense yet this year, which has been disappointing for Lions fans and fantasy football managers. However, they seem to have a plan to fix that, even with Williams saying he is only focused on wins.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Joe Morton told ESPN that the offense has “failed” Jameson Williams in getting the wide receiver involved enough in the team's offense. In fact, Williams went catchless in the Lions' last game against the Buccaneers. It was the first time that Williams had not recorded a catch all year, and he was only targeted twice the entire game.

Williams has 17 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns on the season, but has eclipsed 45 yards in only two games this season.

“I looked at everything, as far as that. I'm going to do a better job with that. But there have been opportunities where it just didn't happen,” said Morton, the Lions' first-year offensive coordinator. “It's not like we aren't going to try to target him. So that was the biggest thing.

Article Continues Below

“So I looked at everything, and I failed him. That's what I told him,” Morton added. “I have to do a better job with that. But it's a two-way street. We definitely looked at that.”

While the Lions were on bye, Morton met with Williams, discussed the missed opportunities, and discussed how Detroit will try to do more to get him involved with the offense. They are also looking for ways to get him open more because he has faced more double teams this year, alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“He came to me and expressed to me how he felt, but with me, I really wasn't taking it too far into thinking about it,” Williams said. “We was winning games and things like that, so I can never get myself too worked up with me getting the ball or getting targeted. I know it's gonna come. It's a long season.”

To his credit, Williams has not dwelled on the fact that the touches have not been there for him in the offense this season so far. Still, Williams is a big-play threat, dating back to his time at Alabama. In 2024, he hit over 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career and signed a three-year extension worth up to $83 million in September. It seems like Williams' time is coming, and when it does, Lions fans should be ready.