LOS ANGELES — The Dallas Mavericks were defeated 107-99 by the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Before the game, however, Mavs star Kyrie Irving took some time to visit the Kobe and Gianna Bryant statue that is outside of the Crypto.com Arena. Following Tuesday's contest, Irving shared his thoughts on seeing the statue.

“It meant everything to me,” Irving said of visiting the statue. “I needed that before the game, I don’t know if anybody in here has dealt with that avoiding feeling, avoiding things that you know are gonna be painful or hurt you, and it’s gonna be best for you at the same time. That was one of those things, I hadn’t been to the statue just because I was all in my head, all in my emotions the last few times we’ve come here.

“I paid my respects to his family, always try to… sitting in front of that statue just felt different. I needed that before the game just for my own peace of mind as I move forward in my own healing journey. It's been a long time since I had to face something like that, so sitting there before the game, probably wasn't ideal timing, but I know I needed to do it. I'm grateful, man, especially as God watches over me, and Gigi, Kobe and a lot of my ancestors are watching over me so I'm just grateful. I don't take those moments for granted.”

Kyrie Irving also went head-to-head with Luka Doncic, his former Mavs co-star, on Tuesday. Irving admitted it was “awkward” to play against Luka. Kyrie attempted to lead the Mavericks to a victory, but Luka and LA emerged victorious. Still, Irving played well in the defeat.

He finished the game with 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. With the loss, the Mavs fell to 31-28. Dallas is now in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, Los Angeles improved to 35-21. The Lakers hold the fourth spot in the West.

Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks' next game is scheduled for Thursday night in Dallas against the Charlotte Hornets.