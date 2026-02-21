Devin Booker was forced to leave the Phoenix Suns' 121-94 loss to the San Antonio Spurs after just nine minutes of play, after sustaining a hip injury. With the club set to take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday, the organization revealed Booker's status for the coming days.

Reports indicate that the 29-year-old shooting guard will be out for at least one week, according to Suns Insider Hayden Cilley. It's said that Booker is dealing with a strain in his right hip and needs time to recover. Haywood Highsmith also received an injury update in Cilley's report.

“Some injury updates for the Suns: Devin Booker will be evaluated in one week after suffering a right hip strain. Haywood Highsmith is continuing to rehab from his knee surgery and will be evaluated in two to three weeks.”

Booker appeared to suffer the injury in the first quarter while attempting to run around a screen. He initially attempted to return to action in the second quarter, but was pulled out of the contest soon after. The 11-year veteran did not return to action for the remainder of the contest.

Missing at least one week means the Suns will be without Devin Booker for the next four games. The first being Saturday's matchup against the Orlando Magic. Collin Gillespie will likely replace Booker in the starting lineup for the time being. Jordan Goodwin could also see an expanded role.

Booker has played in 44 games so far this season. He's played a key role when healthy, helping the Suns remain firmly in the mix of the Western Conference playoff race. This season, the five-time All-Star is averaging 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the three-point line.