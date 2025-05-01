The entire sports world was shocked when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. It was the most surprising trade and arguably the worst deal in NBA history. At the time, Doncic was just 25 years old and fresh of leading the Mavericks to the NBA Finals. The start to his career was incredible, and Doncic was well on his way to becoming one of the best NBA players ever.

The Mavericks inexplicably traded him for an underwhelming package that was centered around the aging and injury-prone Anthony Davis. Superstars are traded more in the modern era than ever before, but they usually go for a lot more draft capital than just the one first-round pick that the Mavericks landed.

Doncic now seems poised to lead the Lakers for the next decade-plus. He is an offensive force, and his pairing with LeBron James has looked really good at times. However, the Lakers just lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs in only five games, and Doncic's lack of defense, which led to his demise in Dallas, was a big reason for the Lakers' postseason failure.

There is zero chance that the Lakers are ready to give up on Doncic, but the fact that his defense once again came into question makes for a fun case theory of what Doncic would go for in a trade if the Lakers decided to flip him this offseason. After all, the Doncic trade to Los Angeles was so heavily scrutinized because Dallas didn't get back a big enough haul, but the Lakers would bring in a lot more than the Mavericks did if Doncic were traded again. So, check out the gallery to see some unrealistic Doncic trades now that the Lakers have officially lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Thunder give an arm and a leg for Luka Doncic

Thunder receive: Luka Doncic

Lakers receive: Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Nikola Topic, 2025 first-round pick (via Philadelphia), 2025 first-round pick (via Miami), 2025 first-round pick (via Los Angeles Clippers swap), 2026 first-round pick (most favorable of Oklahoma City, Houston; if 6-30, and Los Angeles Clippers), 2027 first-round pick (via Denver), 2029 first-round pick (via Denver), 2031 unprotected first-round pick

Considering that a team like the Thunder exist, the Mavericks should have never been doing business with the Lakers during Doncic trade talks to begin with. Oklahoma City has a near-unlimited supply of draft capital due to the greatest rebuild in NBA history. They had the best record in the regular season and are fresh off of sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies in round-one, so nobody would be surprised if they won the NBA Finals this year.

The team's roster is so deep that they won't be able to use all of their future draft picks with rosters being limited to 15 players. The team's surplus of picks means that they can outbid anybody via trade, though, so they might as well dangle seven first-round picks in front of the Lakers for Doncic's services, even if they do win the championship this year.

By trading seven first-rounders, the Thunder would break every trade record in the book. It would be more than worth it because Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA, and Oklahoma City would retain most of their core in this trade. Losing Ousmane Dieng and Nikola Topic would hurt some because both are recent first-round picks in their own right, but the Thunder have so much depth that they might not ever be able to properly develop the two youngsters. Additionally, Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins are solid players, as Dort is one of the best defenders in the league and Wiggins is incredibly underrated. Neither player bring close to what Doncic brings to the table, though.

Doncic already has five All-NBA First-Team nods and a number of NBA records to his name. In Oklahoma City he'd battle with fellow teammate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, for the MVP award for years to come. Even by making the biggest trade ever here, the Thunder still keep their second All-Star in Jalen Williams, as well as plenty of size in Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jaylin Williams. They also keep some of their best defenders and shooters in Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe, and Cason Wallace, as well as developmental projects like Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell.

The Lakers shouldn't and most likely won't trade Doncic, but if there was a team to hear out in trade talks, it would be the Thunder.

The Nuggets pair Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic together

Nuggets receive: Luka Doncic, Jordan Goodwin

Lakers receive: Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, 2031 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick swap option, 2028 first-round pick swap option

The Denver Nuggets don't have much when it comes to tradable assets. In fact, the only unprotected first-round pick the team can offer won't come until 2031. Even so, the Nuggets have to be discussed as a potential “unrealistic” trading partner with the Lakers for landing Doncic's services.

That is because Doncic and Nuggets' superstar Nikola Jokic appear like best buddies, so fans have always imagined the two sharing a court together. The two European superstars are always seen joking and messing around with each other, especially during the All-Star Weekend. They have goofy personalities that match perfectly.

Some even expect the Nuggets to make a big move via the trade market this season. Denver fired head coach Michael Malone only three games before the end of the regular season, and the Nuggets' ownership is clearly trying to maximize Jokic's prime.

From an on-court fit, this trade wouldn't make a lot of sense. Denver's two biggest weaknesses are depth and defense, and this trade does the opposite of fixing those problems. Christian Braun and Peyton Watson are two of Denver's best defenders, and although Doncic and Jokic get along off of the court, it is hard to imagine better on-court chemistry than what Jokic and Jamal Murray share.

Additionally, Doncic would be overkill on the Nuggets' roster because he shares a somewhat similar skill set to the three-time MVP. Both players are ball dominant superstars who rack up triple-doubles because their team's give them such big usage rates. It is best to surround either player with cutters and shooters rather than with another MVP-caliber player who needs the ball in his hands.

The defensive-minded Timberwolves add Luka Doncic

Timberwolves receive: Luka Doncic

Lakers receive: Julius Randle, Naz Reid, 2025 first-round pick (via Detroit), 2028 first-round pick swap

Note: Julius Randle and Naz Reid must pick up their player options to make this trade work

Considering the Lakers just lost to the Timberwolves in five games during the first round of the NBA playoffs, it would be a tough pill to swallow to then ship off their prized possession to that very team. However, Doncic's trade from Dallas proved that anything is possible.

The Timberwolves, like the Nuggets, don't have much in the way of draft capital to trade, but they do have some intriguing players who they could add in a trade. Naz Reid led all centers in 3-point makes this past season. He has the potential to develop into one of the best big men in the NBA, but he has always had Rudy Gobert and/or Karl-Anthony Towns blocking him from playing heavy minutes and starting.

In addition to a long-range strap, Reid also as an incredible handle for somebody his size. Julius Randle is the other player going to Los Angeles in this deal. Randle started his career with the Lakers, and his bully-ball style is still applicable to this day. Randle has three All-Star nods and five seasons averaging 20-plus points to his name.

This is another trade that the Lakers wouldn't do, but the Timberwolves would certainly love Doncic to be in their threads. The knock against the Slovenian is that he doesn't try or thrive much on the defensive end, but he really wouldn't have to in Minnesota. Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaylen Clark, and Anthony Edwards give Minnesota one of the best defensive units in the league.

Edwards is an all-around superstar in his own right, and opposing defenses would have an impossible time trying to stop both him and Doncic if they ended up on the same team.

Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic form one of the best duos ever

Spurs receive: Luka Doncic

Lakers receive: Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, 2025 first-round pick, 2025 first-round pick (via Atlanta), 2027 first-round pick (via Atlanta), 2029 first-round pick

The San Antonio Spurs finished 13th in the Western Conference standings this season, but they should be contenders for years to come. Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the hype and can be viewed as one of the best players in the NBA going forward. Wembanyama led the league in blocks despite being ruled out for the season after the All-Star break due to blood clotting.

Upon his return, fans will get to see what could be an electric duo, as the Spurs traded for De'Aaron Fox ahead of the trade deadline. The Spurs have an impressive core that is rounded out by Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Rookie of the Year winner Stephon Castle.

The money adds up for the Spurs to make a trade for Luka Doncic involving Johnson, Harrison Barnes, Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, and a bunch of draft picks, but the Lakers would scoff at that proposal. Instead, they'd likely require one of Vassell or Castle to be involved in this deal.

Between Doncic's smoothness, Wembanyama's length, Fox's speed, and Castle's versatility, opposing teams would have a tough time stopping the Spurs. The Lakers would get some intriguing young players and a bunch of draft capital for moving Doncic. Johnson is still only 25 years old and is only two seasons removed from averaging 22 points per game. His production dropped as the team prioritized Wembanyama's development, but he can break back free with a change of scenery. Vassell is a great third option scorer in his own right, and Branham and Wesley are recent first-round picks who could also break out if given more opportunity.

The two first-rounders that the Lakers would add in 2025 are within the top 15 selections, too. This would be a massive trade for both teams, and while still unrealistic, it might be one of the most likely Doncic trades that are possible.