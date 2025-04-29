San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle has been named the recipient of the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy as the 2024-25 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday night.

As a result of receiving more votes than Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher and Memphis Grizzlies swingman Jaylen Wells for the award, Castle became fourth player in Spurs history to be named Rookie of the Year. He joins Victor Wembanyama (2024), Tim Duncan (1998), and David Robinson (1990).

The Spurs have now had a player win the Rookie of the Year award in back-to-back seasons, marking the fourth time in NBA history that a team has seen their player in the award in two straight seasons.

Earl Monroe (1968) and Wes Unseld (1969) did so with the Baltimore Bullets, Bob McAdoo (1973) and Ernie DiGregorio (1974) won in back-to-back years with the Buffalo Braves, and the Minnesota Timberwolves achieved this feat when Andrew Wiggins (2015) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2016) were named the NBA's Rookie of the Year.

Castle is just the eighth player to be drafted fourth overall in NBA history to go on and win the Rookie of the Year award. He joins Scottie Barnes (2022), Tyreke Evans (2010), Chris Paul (2006), Chuck Person (1987), Alvan Adams (1976), Dave Cowens (1971), and Rick Berry (1966).

Coincidentally enough, Paul took Castle under his wing this season in San Antonio, playing alongside him in the backcourt.

Although this was another disappointing season for the Spurs, as they missed the playoffs for a franchise record sixth consecutive time, Castle was among the young players on this roster to show positive development throughout the season.

San Antonio went on to win 34 games this season, tied for their most wins in a season since making the playoffs in 2019.

In a total of 81 games during his rookie campaign, Castle averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the floor and 28.5 percent from 3-point range. He ranked first among all rookies in total points, field goals made and attempted, and total steals.

The Spurs rookie also participated in All-Star Weekend this season, as he participated in the Dunk Contest and was also on the Rising Stars roster that played against the actual NBA All-Stars. He was named the 2025 Rising Stars MVP.

Castle received 92 of the 100 first-place votes for DPOY. Risacher finished second with five first-place votes, followed by Wells in third with three first-place votes.