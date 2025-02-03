Is it possible to give the San Antonio Spurs an A+++++ for the NBA trade they pulled with the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls for De'Aaron Fox?

In teaming generational talent Victor Wembanyama with 27-year-old All-Star De'Aaron Fox, they kept Rising Star Stephon Castle, their three first-round draft picks from a struggling Atlanta Hawks organization and every one of the young players they consider key to their young core.

The list of positives from the trade goes on for the Silver and Black in what should easily prove the proud franchise's most consequential deal since they parted ways with Kawhi Leonard in 2018. It's easily their best non-draft-related move since they sent Dejounte Murray to the Hawks in 2022.

The Victor Wembanyama reality

The Spurs have Wemby under contract for two seasons beyond this one. Meaning, whether they like it or not and whether fans want to hear it or not, that's their window. One rough season already in the books, the organization was headed down a path this year that again may have not ended up in the post-season. And it still might not.

But the Spurs have now taken a swing. And a powerful one at that. Thanks to the shrewd acquisition of draft picks over the last several years, they've found a way to give their 7-foot-5 generational talent an established All-Star who could make several more before his career's done.

While these next several months will determine their short-term success, the Spurs have shown Wembanyama they are committed to not only building around him but doing so for the long haul.

The De'Aaron Fox factor

Including this season, Fox has averaged at least 25 points per game in four of the last five. Perhaps, more importantly, the fifth overall pick of the 2017 draft has a skill set the Spurs have been lacking.

As Wemby continues to develop into the all-world superstar everyone anticipates, he's lacked a scorer alongside who can get to the rim and create for others at will. Enter Fox. As shifty as he is quick, the former Kentucky star can put the ball in the hole in a number of ways. But he can also create. Fox breaks down defenses with the best of them and will provide opportunities for others.

Pick and rolls with Wembanyama could prove a sight to see. The now-former King's ability to get downhill and attack will put defenders in impossible positions. Given Wemby's propensity to shoot three-pointers at a high clip and his sheer size, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year should be even more dangerous when playing offsets with Fox.

Spurs keep all key pieces and assets

In acquiring Fox, the Spurs held on to their second-leading scorer in Devin Vassell. They also kept Jeremy Sochan, who's been to each of the last two NBA Rising Stars Challenges. Speaking of, as mentioned, this year's Rising Star Stephon Castle – a huge part of San Antonio's plans – is still in the fold. They also still have the Hawks' first first-round picks over the next three years, two of them unprotected, and the Dallas Maverick's 2030 first-rounder (which became more intriguing given the Luka Doncic trade) should they want it.

For three second-round picks through 2028, four first-round picks, two of which are protected and an unprotected pick that doesn't come until 2031, a reserve guard, a player who'd fallen out of the rotation and a prospect, the Spurs added one of the game's elite scorers to a team led by a once in a lifetime talent.

There may be not enough A's to give this trade for the Spurs.