The final minutes of a close NBA game are a unique brand of chaos. The pace tightens, the pressure mounts, and every possession becomes a high-stakes chess match where experience is the most valued currency. For Tuomas Iisalo's drama-driven Memphis Grizzlies, finding players who can not only survive but thrive in that “crunch time” environment is a constant pursuit. For a rookie wing like Cedric Coward, those minutes are usually supposed to be overwhelming, not news-making moments.

Instead, they are becoming the 22-year-old's proving ground. In fact, Coward's effectiveness as a championship piece shows up most in the areas the Grizzlies have struggled with when games slow down. Focusing on defensive containment, ball movement, and not making the moment bigger than the play is the best way for any rookie to earn the team's trust when games are on the line.

“The thing about experience is you only get it by doing it,” Iisalo smiled. “I thought Cedric had a very good game (vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder). He guarded Jalen Williams very well, especially in the first half. (Coward) had several really good possessions…and several things that he can improve on offensively. That is clear.”

Iisalo’s postgame comments made it clear the Grizzlies view Cedric Coward's Mamba Mentality as more than just another developmental piece.

They see him as a potential Kawhi Leonard-level stabilizer when things get frantic. Scoring 21 points, grabbing eight boards, and going 8-for-15 from the field (5-for-10 from three-point range) is becoming common. That was Coward's statline in the bounce-back game, shaking off a 3-for-9 night (13 points) against the Thunder.

Article Continues Below

“(Coward) is a first-year player coming out of college, but is picking his spots,” Iisalo noted. “Overall, I would talk about our very good offense for stretches. He was a part of those, making quick decisions off the catch. Ball movement was great; he was finding open players. Those are the things we've got to build on and also look to use in crunch time.”

Pouting over the one-point loss to the Thunder was not an option. In the following five-point win over the Brooklyn Nets, Coward came through in the clutch. His three-pointer at the 59-second mark and defensive rebounding with 30 seconds left got the job done.

“It does say a lot about him that he is not afraid of that moment,” Iisalo explained. “He hasn't been (all season). He has gotten a couple of looks. I think it was the Philly game he got that open look, and he is completely undeterred. He knows that he can get that shot off. I think he is going to grow into a really nice closer in the future because he has not only that mindset, but he also has the game where he can create space and the skill set to knock those down.”

By placing the new guy in these high-leverage situations now, Iisalo is making a calculated investment. The short-term risk of rookie mistakes is outweighed by the long-term gain of developing a player whose instincts are forged in fire. The Grizzlies aren’t just asking him to survive crunch time; they are challenging their most recent first-round pick to help redefine it, transforming chaos into composed, collective execution.

For Cedric Coward, the classroom is the court, the homework is film, and the final exam happens with the game on the line. The Grizzlies are betting that his quick decisions and team-first approach will soon make him not a liability in the clutch, but a calming presence eager to make the winning play.