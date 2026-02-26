The Memphis Grizzlies are navigating a franchise reset, but one 21-year-old forward is making the transition to a post-Ja Morant era look far less daunting than expected. GG Jackson has quietly emerged as one of the most intriguing young pieces in the NBA, and Tuomas Iisalo isn't shy about what makes the former second-round pick (45th overall) so dangerous.

It's getting hard to ignore the South Carolina alum's averages of 17.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals/blocks while shooting 47.8% from three-point range since January 31. Jackson was posting approximately those same numbers as a rookie in a low-pressure situation. However, his usage rate (23.3) and three-point volume (4.2 attempts per game) have skyrocketed since the NBA Trade Deadline, showing he may finally be settling in as an NBA veteran.

“I mean, (Jackson) has made big strides throughout the season. We talked about it with GG during his summer league already that his superpower is getting to the paint,” Iisalo explained. “He's been doing a great job of touching the paint. His efficiency is at career-highs right now. How he's finishing in those situations, that's a testament to his hard work.”

That sneaky-good ability to attack the rim with length, touch, and burgeoning confidence could prove vital as the Grizzlies transition into a post-Morant, post-Jaren Jackson Jr. era. While the franchise waits for its star guard’s return from an elbow injury or charts a new path forward, Jackson’s growth offers a glimpse of a sustainable scoring punch that can handle being an offensive hub.

Iisalo wants a traditional table-setting point guard. Slashers with size to absorb contact at the rim and shooting range should finish plays according to the Finnish tactician. Still, the Grizzlies will need someone putting pressure on the defense to close out this season. EVP Zach Kleiman is getting a lot of data suggesting the former first-round pick is ready for a bigger role and possibly a multi-year contract extension this summer.

“(Jackson) is playing way simpler offensively,” Iisalo stressed. “He's playing well off the catch and finding the open guys. He still has to toggle that between the right amount of aggressiveness and patience. Defensively, he's improved as a point of attack defender. There are still some things that he needs to do better on the defensive end, being on a string, having that defensive awareness, rebounding better for his position, but I think it's very encouraging the steps he is making, and offensively has become a real weapon.”

Being a 21-year-old NBA veteran with three seasons of experience is a wild situation in the NCAA's NIL/Portal Era. Jackson had a great rookie season before taking a back seat last year as the Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane core took a shot at a title that wound up with an NBA Play-In Tournament ceiling. Still, he waited for and ran with every opportunity. That patience and investment may pay handsomely off for everyone next season.

Iisalo's priority is to see just how much of a superhero GG Jackson can be down the stretch first. He is still years away from his projected prime after all. A long, athletic, paint-crashing wing who can stretch the floor and defend multiple positions fits the modern NBA's franchise anchor position perfectly. Teamed with Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, Ty Jerome, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, and a gem point guard from the 2026 NBA Draft, Memphis would be ready to contend once again.